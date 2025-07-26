'U.S.To Buy Ukrainian Combat Drones In Deal Worth Up To $30 Billion', Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that the United States has agreed in principle to buy combat drones from Ukraine in a major defense deal that could be valued between $10 and $30 billion, according to a report by RT.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky said that he and former U.S. President Donald Trump had come to an understanding regarding the purchase. “With Trump, we agreed that the U.S. will buy drones from us,” he said, noting that the two countries are currently drafting a large-scale contract.

The Ukrainian leader previously mentioned talks with Trump earlier this month, describing them as part of a "mega deal" to bolster Ukraine’s drone industry. Some American defense officials have voiced concerns that the U.S. is falling behind global competitors like Russia and China in drone technology, prompting a renewed urgency to procure advanced systems from allies like Ukraine.

Zelensky also laid out Ukraine's pressing financial situation during the conference. He stated that the country needs $65 billion to address its defense and budget shortfalls—$40 billion for deficit coverage, and $25 billion for critical defense needs such as drones, missiles, and electronic warfare systems.

The president further called on Western governments to not only supply weapons but also contribute to paying Ukrainian soldiers' wages. “So far, they don’t cover salaries—only arms. But our troops are our weapons,” he emphasized.

The announcement comes as Washington scales back direct financial support to Kyiv. Trump has insisted that future assistance must be economically beneficial for the U.S., and has suggested that the European Union and NATO should bear more of the financial burden, particularly for systems like the Patriot air defense.

Meanwhile, Moscow continues to denounce Western aid to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the West of funding Ukraine's destruction, equating military support with financing the country’s downfall.

(With Inputs from ANI)