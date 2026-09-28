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Zelenskyy calls Russia's strike on Kyiv ‘terrorism’, urges stronger sanctions

Zelenskyy said Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital killed people, injured dozens and damaged civilian infrastructure, including two kindergartens, two schools, a residential building, an auto repair shop, warehouses, and communications facilities. Local authorities separately reported that at least three people were killed and more than 10 injured in the wider Kyiv region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Zelenskyy calls Russia's strike on Kyiv ‘terrorism’, urges stronger sanctions
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zelenskyy calls Russia's strike on Kyiv ‘terrorism’, urges stronger sanctions
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