The Russia-Ukraine war continued to see heavy strikes on both sides, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Russia of targeting civilian sites in Kyiv and calling for tougher international sanctions against Moscow. Zelenskyy said Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital killed people, injured dozens and damaged civilian infrastructure, including two kindergartens, two schools, a residential building, an auto repair shop, warehouses and communications facilities. Local authorities separately reported that at least three people were killed and more than 10 injured in the wider Kyiv region.