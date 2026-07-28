/Zelenskyy claims Russia helped Iran target US bases; Trump says he will ask Putin

US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has said he will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Moscow provided satellite intelligence to Iran during its conflict with the United States and Gulf countries.
He said any Russian support to Tehran, if it happened, had little effect on the battlefield. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday (July 27), he described Moscow’s alleged assistance as “very unimpactful” and said he would seek clarification directly from Putin.
“We will find out if that’s true. I will ask Putin about it. We will find out,” Trump said.
His statement came after Zelenskyy accused Russia of helping Iran by sharing satellite information that could have been used to target US military facilities and bases in the Gulf region. The Ukrainian president said Kyiv had tracked Russian satellite activity over several locations and believed the information was later passed to Tehran.
Trump said that even if Russia had provided some form of support, it had not changed the course of the conflict.
“It hasn’t had much impact because we have knocked the hell out of it (Iran)...They may be providing support, but if they are, it hasn’t worked out because they (Iran) have no army, they have no air force, they have no navy, they have nothing,” he said.
The US president also compared Russia’s military support for Iran with Moscow’s earlier supply of equipment to Venezuela. He said Caracas had received Russian weapons but questioned their effectiveness.
“They (Russia) gave Venezuela a lot of equipment. Venezuela had all Russian equipment. How did that work? Not too good,” Trump said.
Zelenskyy made the allegations on Saturday, saying Ukrainian intelligence had detected Russian satellite surveillance over US military locations and Gulf state facilities. He claimed the information gathered through those activities later reached Iran.
“I will instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have regarding Russia’s new assistance to the Iranian regime,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv had observed Russian satellite monitoring of Gulf locations and US military facilities since the beginning of July.
“Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and US military facilities located there. These images subsequently appear in Iran,” Zelenskyy said.
He also claimed there was a connection between Russian satellite activity and Iranian attacks.
“There is a clear correlation between Russia’s satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes, both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted,” he said.
According to Zelenskyy, Russian satellites focused on four military bases in the region on July 19 and 20. These included two bases in Bahrain, one in Jordan and one in Kuwait.
Trump rejected the idea that Russian support had helped Iran achieve major military gains. He said US strikes had weakened Iran’s military capabilities and argued that any Russian involvement had not produced results.
“I don’t think they have been doing it, certainly not at a high level. And if they have, it has been very unimpactful,” he said.
The comments come at a time when relations between Washington and Moscow continue to face tensions over multiple conflicts. Trump has maintained communication with Putin while also criticising Russia’s actions in several international disputes.
Zelenskyy’s allegations have added another point of tension between Russia and the United States, with Kyiv urging its partners to examine intelligence links between Moscow and Tehran.
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