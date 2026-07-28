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Zelenskyy claims Russia helped Iran target US bases; Trump says he will ask Putin

“It hasn’t had much impact because we have knocked the hell out of it (Iran),” Trump told reporters.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:27 AM IST
Zelenskyy claims Russia helped Iran target US bases; Trump says he will ask Putin
Image Credit: (File photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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