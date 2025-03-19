Advertisement
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Zelenskyy Dials Trump After Putin’s Limited Ceasefire Nod

The call comes amid Trump’s ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zelenskyy Dials Trump After Putin’s Limited Ceasefire Nod Picture source: ANI

Former US President Donald Trump held an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, a day after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call comes amid Trump’s ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

In a social media post, Trump stated that the discussion aimed to “align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.” He expressed optimism about the progress, saying, “We are very much on track.” Trump also directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to release further details in an upcoming statement.

Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly pushed for stronger US support, acknowledged the conversation and indicated his interest in learning more about Trump’s discussion with Putin.

Trump’s call with Putin on Tuesday resulted in a limited agreement, with Russia agreeing not to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. However, Putin rejected Trump’s proposal for a broader 30-day ceasefire.

(With AP inputs)

