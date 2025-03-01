Zelenskyy Refuses To Apologise To Trump: ‘Where Is Our Friendship?’

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to apologise for a heated exchange with former US President Donald Trump during Ukraine-US talks on Friday. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy maintained his stance, calling the episode "not good for both sides" but standing by his actions.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the diplomatic fallout but stressed that Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia could be jeopardised if US support were withdrawn. “It would be difficult for us,” he admitted. While expressing regret that the altercation was televised, he insisted, “Please be correct. I want to be polite.”

When pressed on whether he owed Trump an apology, Zelenskyy was unequivocal. “No. I respect the President. And I respect American people. I'm not sure we did something bad,” he said.

Addressing speculation that the Oval Office confrontation was premeditated, Zelenskyy described the situation as “really tough” and referenced harsh comments made about Ukraine during the discussion. “Where is our friendship?” he questioned, directing his remarks at the US.

Zelenskyy reiterated his commitment to Ukraine’s security, asserting that the controversial mineral deal remained a key element in ensuring long-term stability. “The mineral deal is part of the structure of the security guarantee,” he stated.

With Trump often accused of being overly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fox News host Bret Baier asked whether Trump was aligning too closely with Moscow. Zelenskyy responded cautiously, saying, “I want him to be in the middle. I want him to be on our side.”

Despite the tense standoff, Zelenskyy expressed optimism about mending ties with Trump. When asked if their relationship could be salvaged, he affirmed, “Yes, of course.”

Concluding the interview, Zelenskyy offered a measured apology—not to Trump, but for the broader fallout of the incident. “We are thankful and sorry for this. I mean this, we wanted very much to have strong relations,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)