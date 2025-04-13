Zelenskyy Says Putin Is ‘Filthy Scum’ After Russian Ballistic Missile Strikes Sumy, Kills Dozens

After Russian ballistic missile strike hit Sumy in Ukraine on Palm Sunday, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and called President Vladimir Putin a "filthy scum" who took the lives of ordinary people.

The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services, targeting residential areas, educational institutions, and streets, causing widespread destruction.

The strike has left at least 31 people dead, including two children, and over 84 wounded, with 10 of the injured being children, marking it as the most severe attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023.

Sharing the video of the horrific strike on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life - residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street... And that's on the day when people go to church - Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem."

"According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this - taking the lives of ordinary people."

He expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and emphasized the need for a strong international response to Russia's actions.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene," he said.

Zelenskyy urged the global community, including the United States and Europe, to take a firm stance against Russia's terror tactics.

"The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end," he said.

"Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out. Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that Russia has rejected a US-backed proposal for a complete ceasefire for the second consecutive month.

This attack is part of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy consistently calling for stronger international action to protect his country's sovereignty and citizens.