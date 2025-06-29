Zelenskyy Seeks US Support, Says Ukraine Ready To Buy Air Defence Systems After Russian Strike

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: As Russia launched a massive airstrike against Ukraine on Sunday, deploying 477 drones along with 60 missiles of various types, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has come forward seeking the support of the United States, Europe, and other partner nations. He also stated that while the "war" must come to an end, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense and that Kyiv is ready to buy American systems for the same.

In a post on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated that in the Russian strike, a residential building in Smila was struck and a child was injured. Furthermore, he informed that while repelling the attack, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died.

"Almost all night long, air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine — 477 drones were in our skies, most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds, along with 60 missiles of various types. The Russians were targeting everything that sustains life. A residential building in Smila was also hit, and a child was injured. Emergency services are responding wherever they’re needed," the Ukrainian President wrote.



"Tragically, while repelling the attack, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died. Today, he destroyed 7 aerial targets. My condolences to his family and brothers-in-arms. I have instructed that all the circumstances of his death be investigated. Ukrainian aviation is heroically protecting our skies. I am grateful to everyone who is defending Ukraine," he added.

In his message to the US, he urged that "pressure on the aggressor is needed" and protection from ballistic and other missiles, from drones, is also necessary for Ukraine.

"Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes. Just this week alone, there have been more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs. Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end — pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection. Protection from ballistic and other missiles, from drones, and from terror. Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense — the thing that best protects lives. These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners," he continued.

Russia's Strikes On Ukraine

ANI reported, citing CNN, that the much-anticipated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine blew up as the former attempted to gnaw on more of Ukraine's eastern regions.

"I consider the Russian and Ukrainian peoples to be one people," CNN quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying. "In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours."

Even so, the Ukrainians have launched counterattacks in some areas and are rapidly developing a domestic weapons industry. And Russia's wartime economy is facing stronger headwinds.

(with ANI inputs)