Zelenskyy Slams UN ‘Inaction’, Warns World: ‘Don’t Stay Silent While Russia Drags This War On’

New York: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a searing call to action on the second day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), warning world leaders not to remain silent as Russia continues its aggression in Ukraine. His remarks came during high-level diplomatic activity, including a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the UNGA sidelines.

Zelenskyy told the assembly that many nations represented in the hall are “at war or just came out of war, or are trying to stop one or openly getting ready for one war”, emphasising that the decision to end Russia’s assault lies with the global community. He described the UN’s “historical failure” to act decisively on conflicts in Gaza, Syria and Ukraine, questioning the relevance of decades of international statements.

The Ukrainian president highlighted the reality of modern conflict. “If a nation wants peace, it still has to work on weapons. It is sick, but that is the reality. Not international law, not cooperation. Weapons decide who survives,” he said.

He also expressed frustration with the UN Security Council’s structure, where Russia holds permanent membership and veto power. “International law does not work fully, unless you have powerful friends who are truly willing to stand up for it,” he stated.

Moscow has repeatedly used its veto to block resolutions on Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, a record unmatched by any other permanent member historically.

He thanked leaders he met, including President Donald Trump, and emphasised that support from G7 and G20 countries is significant but insufficient.

“Much depends on the G7 and G20, but in the end, this depends on all of us, on the United Nations. So do not stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law. People are waiting for action,” he said.

Meanwhile, diplomacy continued behind the scenes. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during UNGA’s High-Level Week.

The Russian foreign ministry confirmed the meeting, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage tensions and explore potential paths for dialogue even as Zelenskyy’s urgent appeals reverberate in the assembly hall.

Other world leaders spoke on Wednesday included Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, Argentina’s Javier Milei and Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa – the first Syrian leader to address the UNGA in nearly six decades – highlighting the global scope of crises confronting the assembly.

Zelenskyy’s warnings and Rubio-Lavrov talks together shows the volatile mix of diplomacy, military realities and geopolitical brinkmanship unfolding in New York, leaving the world watching as the clock ticks on Ukraine’s fate and the UN’s role in holding aggressors accountable.