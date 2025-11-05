Weeks before Zohran Mamdani was projected to become the first Muslim and youngest New York City Mayor in over a century, the Democratic Socialist hosted a lavish engagement and nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony) in Dubai, sparking discussion about the optics of luxury for a politician running on a platform of tackling wealth inequality.

The 34-year-old Indian-origin Mayor-elect had met his wife, 28-year-old Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, on the dating app Hinge in 2021. The couple celebrated their union across multiple continents in private, reflecting their diverse backgrounds.

Garden Romance With A Skyline View

The event in Dubai, coming after their engagement in October 2024, was held on the stunning rooftop of the Vida Creek Harbour.

Venue: The place did provide an iconic backdrop, with direct views of Burj Khalifa.

Aesthetics: Florists turned the rooftop into a "blooming garden" with soft ivory roses, lisianthus, and fresh greenery. The design company described the atmosphere as "garden romance to the city with lush blooms. that embraced the couple in nature’s quiet luxury.”

Outfit details: Duwaji wore a silver-toned white gown for the nikah ceremony, while Mamdani was dressed in a navy blue kurta.

The Dubai celebration is important to her since Duwaji spent much of her childhood there and her family is still based in that city.

The Three-Part Wedding Journey

Mamdani's wedding celebrations were a multi-event affair, spanning many months across continents to reflect the roots of his family and the modern life of the couple:

Dubai, December 2024: The formal nikah and engagement party.

New York (February 2025): A simple civil ceremony was held at the City Clerk's office in Lower Manhattan, formalizing their union.

Uganda, July 2025: A three-day celebration was held at the estate of Mamdani's family in Uganda, where his father, distinguished academic Mahmood Mamdani, is based. Mamdani is the son of noted Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and the Ugandan academic of Indian descent.

Duwaji, who will become the city's first Gen Z First Lady, has kept a conspicuously low profile throughout her husband's high-profile campaign, preferring to counsel him privately rather than seek the political limelight.

