Zohran Mamdani achieved a historic victory on Wednesday and was elected as New York City’s mayor. The Democratic candidate defeated the independent candidate, Andrew Cuomo.

Socialist Zohran Mamdani will take charge as New York City Mayor on January 1, 2026.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani became NYC's first Muslim mayor and one of the most prominent progressive figures to lead America’s largest metropolis.

This marks the second time Mamdani has bested former Governor Andrew Cuomo, after defeating him in the Democratic primary held in June. Cuomo, who had sought to stage a political comeback, was unable to recover from that loss.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, ran under the Democratic Party banner. His victory marks a significant shift in New York’s political landscape.

Born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani is the son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

Zohran Mamdani's Win Making Headlines

The New York Mayoral race drew national and global attention, including from US President Donald Trump.

On the eve of voting, Trump took to Truth Social to denounce Mamdani as a “Communist candidate,” warning that federal funding for New York City could be reduced if he were elected. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum required,” Trump wrote.

Zohran Mamdani And His Gen Z Wife

Zohran Mamdani married Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji (28) in 2025, in a private ceremony that celebrated the couple’s diverse cultural backgrounds. The wedding, though intimate, reportedly highlighted the blending of diverse traditions, making it a meaningful occasion for family and close friends.

According to reports, the 34-year-old Indian-origin Mayor-elect first met Rama on the dating app Hinge in 2021. What began as an online connection blossomed into a deep relationship.

Their love story is particularly notable because it shows that their bond grew organically, outside the public eye. From a humble beginning on a dating app to a private wedding celebrated with cultural richness, their journey reflects both love and the merging of different worlds.

(with IANS inputs)