Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Race: Trump Shares Pollsters' Opinion On Why Republicans Crumbled | REVEALED

In New York City, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani achieved victory in the mayoral race. He defeated the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo in one of the most closely followed elections of the year.

Socialist Zohran Mamdani to take charge as New York City Mayor on January 1, 2026.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani is a 34-year-old who became the city’s first Muslim mayor and one of the most prominent progressive figures to lead America’s largest metropolis.

Mamdani was born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda. He is the son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

His childhood took him from Uganda to South Africa and eventually to New York City. Naturalised as a US citizen in 2018, he married Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

According to IANS, he attended the Bank Street School for Children and Bronx High School of Science before earning a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College in 2014, where he co-founded a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a foreclosure prevention counselor and volunteered for several local campaigns. Joining the Democratic Socialists of America in 2017, he won election to the New York State Assembly in 2020, representing Queens’ 36th District.

Re-elected unopposed in both 2022 and 2024, Mamdani sponsored 20 bills during his tenure, three of which became law.

Moreover, Mamdani co-wrote #1 Spice for Disney’s Queen of Katwe and released the song Nani in 2019, a tribute to his grandmother featuring actress Madhur Jaffrey.

Trump Vs Mamdani

The election drew national attention, including from US President Donald Trump. On the eve of voting, Trump took to Truth Social to denounce Mamdani as a “Communist candidate,” warning that federal funding for New York City could be reduced if he were elected. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum required,” Trump wrote.

Now, after the results were announced and Mamdani emerged victorious, Trump once again took to the Truth Social platform and shared the pollsters' view on why Republicans lost the elections.

The US President wrote, " 'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters."

Barack Obama Congratulates Democratic Candidates

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday congratulated Democratic candidates on their victories, calling the results a reflection of unity and strong, forward-looking leadership.

"Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It's a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win," Obama wrote on X. He added, "We've still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter."

In his first X post after his victory, Mamdani posted a video showing a New York subway train opening at City Hall, with the text "Zohran For New York City" emerging on the wall. City Hall is the place where the mayor's office is located.

