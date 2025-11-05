New York Mayor Election: Zohran Mamdani became the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City and has captured widespread attention. The celebratory moment was amplified as the song 'Dhoom Machale' from the Bollywood film 'Dhoom' played in the background, while the new Mayor-elect appeared on stage, addressing supporters after his win was announced. His Bollywood-styled exit has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Mamdani also created history by becoming the youngest person to win the mayoral election in a century.

New York Mayor Race

The Democratic socialist defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on the strength of his progressive agenda, signalling both a generational and symbolic shift in New York politics.

Addressing supporters at his victory party, Mamdani said, "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answers only to the few."

Mamdani's Supporters

Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn cheered as results came in, celebrating the historic outcome.

The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, hailed the results as a broader repudiation of the Trump agenda.

He said, "Tonight's results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people. If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward."

While attention remained on New York, election results continued to come in across the US. In Florida, Miami's mayoral race headed for a run-off after no candidate secured over 50 percent of the vote.

US President Donald Trump, in contrast, reacted to the results on Truth Social, attributing Republican losses to his absence from the ballot and ongoing shutdown issues.

"TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," he posted.

Mamdani is the youngest, first Muslim, and South-Asian immigrant mayor, and his victory is a defining moment for the city's future.

(with ANI inputs)