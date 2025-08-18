‘Biggest Name In Wrestling’: The Great Khali Pays Tribute To WWE Legend Hulk Hogan

Wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali, shared an emotional tribute to legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, calling him the "biggest name in the wrestling world."

Hulk Hogan, the bandana-wearing superstar with a trademark moustache who defined an era of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), passed away at the age of 71. In July, Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida, and was declared dead at the hospital.

Reflecting on Hogan’s legacy, Khali said, “Hulk Hogan was a legend. He was the biggest name in the wrestling industry; all the other wrestlers came after him.”

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan was the face of WWE’s early global success. He headlined the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 and went on to be part of some of the most iconic rivalries in wrestling history — from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Over the course of his decorated career, Hogan captured at least six WWE Championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Khali also spoke about the importance of sports in guiding the youth, adding, “Any sport is important. If our country has a platform for sports, the youth won’t go off track and will use their energy in the right direction. India has a lot of opportunities.”

Khali shared his thoughts while attending a KFC product launch event.