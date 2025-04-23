John Cena Makes History, Wins 17th World Title – But The Viper Randy Orton Ambushes Cena On Raw

In a shocking twist that shook the WWE Universe, John Cena won the 2025 Elimination Chamber match, securing his place in the WrestleMania 41 main event against Cody Rhodes. But the headlines didn’t stop there, for the first time in his legendary career, Cena turned heel, aligning himself with none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This unexpected alliance marked a dark turn in Cena’s persona, as he fully embraced his villainous side in the weeks that followed.

During a fiery promo on Monday Night Raw in Brussels, Cena delivered a scathing message, tearing into the WWE fans for turning on him over the years. He declared that 2025 would be his final year in the ring, setting the stage for a dramatic farewell. His promo was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who didn’t hold back in calling Cena out for betraying the fans and everything he once stood for. Cody challenged Cena to bring everything he had to WrestleMania, promising to expose the “real” John Cena on the grandest stage of them all.

Despite widespread criticism from fans, Cena shocked the world at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes to become the 17-time World Heavyweight Champion, surpassing Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 titles. Cena hadn’t held a world title since defeating AJ Styles in 2017, and this monumental win was the ultimate full-circle moment. Declaring he wanted to retire with gold around his waist, Cena fulfilled his promise and made history.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Cena returned as champion for the first time since 2018. The crowd erupted, a rare moment of respect, admiration, and nostalgia, as the world acknowledged the milestone. But the celebration quickly turned to chaos when Randy Orton stormed the ring and hit Cena with an RKO out of nowhere.

Fans instantly recognized the moment: two of WWE’s most iconic rivals face-to-face once again. The seeds were planted for one final clash between John Cena and Randy Orton, rekindling a rivalry that defined an era. The stage is now set for a legendary showdown at the next WWE pay-per-view, as two titans of the industry collide, one last time.