Night Of Champions 2025: Live Streaming, Match Card, And How To Watch WWE Saudi Arabia Event In India?
Find out when and where to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 live in India. Get match timing, streaming platform details, and how to watch John Cena vs CM Punk and other top matches live from Saudi Arabia.
Trending Photos
WWE is all set to light up Riyadh with Night of Champions 2025, one of the most anticipated premium live events of the year. The event promises high-octane drama, legendary rivalries reignited, and several championship bouts that could change the WWE landscape. Indian fans are especially excited with stars like John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton headlining the action. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch WWE Night of Champions live in India.
Event Details
Event: WWE Night of Champions 2025
Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time: 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
What to Expect – Match Card Highlights
Night of Champions 2025 features a blockbuster lineup, including dream matches and tournament finals:
- John Cena (c) vs CM Punk – Undisputed WWE Championship Main Event
- Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton – King of the Ring Final
- Asuka vs Jade Cargill – Queen of the Ring Final
- Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa – United States Championship Match
- Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez – Street Fight
- Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross – Grudge Match
This is one of the strongest cards WWE has ever brought to the Middle East, making it a must-watch for fans globally.
Is It on TV in India?
Unfortunately, there is no TV telecast of WWE Night of Champions 2025 in India on traditional sports channels like Sony Sports Network or Star Sports.
Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?
For the first time, Netflix is the exclusive streaming platform for WWE Premium Live Events in India. This marks a new partnership between WWE and Netflix that began earlier in 2025.
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Available on: Mobile, Smart TVs, Laptops, Tablets
Time: 10:30 PM IST, June 28, 2025
Language: English (with subtitles in regional languages depending on your settings)
Subscription Required: Yes
Netflix Subscription Plans (India)
- Mobile Plan – ₹149/month
- Basic Plan – ₹199/month
- Standard Plan – ₹499/month
- Premium Plan – ₹649/month
All plans offer access to the live stream of Night of Champions 2025.
Final Thoughts
WWE Night of Champions 2025 is shaping up to be a historic event, especially with the long-awaited showdown between John Cena and CM Punk, and the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. For Indian fans, this is your chance to witness a spectacular night of wrestling action, exclusively on Netflix.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv