Night Of Champions 2025: Live Streaming, Match Card, And How To Watch WWE Saudi Arabia Event In India?

WWE is all set to light up Riyadh with Night of Champions 2025, one of the most anticipated premium live events of the year. The event promises high-octane drama, legendary rivalries reignited, and several championship bouts that could change the WWE landscape. Indian fans are especially excited with stars like John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton headlining the action. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch WWE Night of Champions live in India.

Event Details

Event: WWE Night of Champions 2025

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

What to Expect – Match Card Highlights

Night of Champions 2025 features a blockbuster lineup, including dream matches and tournament finals:

John Cena (c) vs CM Punk – Undisputed WWE Championship Main Event

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton – King of the Ring Final

Asuka vs Jade Cargill – Queen of the Ring Final

Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa – United States Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez – Street Fight

Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross – Grudge Match

This is one of the strongest cards WWE has ever brought to the Middle East, making it a must-watch for fans globally.

Is It on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no TV telecast of WWE Night of Champions 2025 in India on traditional sports channels like Sony Sports Network or Star Sports.

Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

For the first time, Netflix is the exclusive streaming platform for WWE Premium Live Events in India. This marks a new partnership between WWE and Netflix that began earlier in 2025.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Available on: Mobile, Smart TVs, Laptops, Tablets

Time: 10:30 PM IST, June 28, 2025

Language: English (with subtitles in regional languages depending on your settings)

Subscription Required: Yes

Netflix Subscription Plans (India)

Mobile Plan – ₹149/month

Basic Plan – ₹199/month

Standard Plan – ₹499/month

Premium Plan – ₹649/month

All plans offer access to the live stream of Night of Champions 2025.

Final Thoughts

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is shaping up to be a historic event, especially with the long-awaited showdown between John Cena and CM Punk, and the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. For Indian fans, this is your chance to witness a spectacular night of wrestling action, exclusively on Netflix.