RAW Chaos: CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Ignite WrestleMania Hype - Watch

The final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 41 ended in total bedlam, setting the stage for an explosive showdown in the main event of Night One. The long-simmering tension between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk finally boiled over in a chaotic brawl that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming triple threat match between these three WWE icons has been brewing ever since tempers flared at the Royal Rumble, and things only escalated in the dramatic Steel Cage Match weeks later. Monday night’s RAW marked the final chapter before they collide at WrestleMania, and it didn’t disappoint.

RAW Kicks Off with Fire

The night began with Seth Rollins addressing the WWE Universe, delivering a passionate promo about his championship legacy and his mission to leave WrestleMania as the undisputed face of the company. But the moment was interrupted by the unmistakable entrance music of CM Punk, sending the crowd, especially his hometown Chicago fans into a frenzy.

Punk stormed to the ring and wasted no time confronting Rollins. Their verbal sparring reignited their fierce rivalry, and just when it seemed things were about to explode, Roman Reigns arrived.

The Tribal Chief walked to the ring with signature confidence, locking eyes with both men without saying a word. His presence alone was enough to shift the mood. With one powerful stare, Reigns reminded the world exactly who runs WWE.

Reigns Makes a Statement in Steel Cage Mayhem

Later that night, chaos erupted again during the highly anticipated Steel Cage match between Rollins and Punk. Just when it looked like Punk was about to seize control, Roman Reigns returned to shake things up. In a controversial move, Reigns assisted Rollins in escaping the cage, handing him an unearned victory.

Moments after the match, Reigns struck with brutal precision, delivering a Superman Punch followed by a Spear to Rollins. Not stopping there, he turned his attention to CM Punk, flooring him with another devastating Spear. With that, Reigns made his intentions clear: he’s not coming to WrestleMania to compete, he’s coming to dominate.

RAW Before Wrestlemania

The final episode before WrestleMania 41 delivered high drama as Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns played pivotal roles in a major segment that intensified their rivalry with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The confrontation set the tone perfectly for their upcoming triple-threat clash later this week. Roman Reigns gave a powerful spear to CM Punk, but it wasn’t enough as Seth Rollins arrived and hit Roman with a steel chair, heating fans for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 41: A Battle for the Ages

With the stakes at an all-time high, this triple-threat match promises to be one of the most iconic main events in WrestleMania history. Three of WWE's most compelling performers, a returning legend, a reigning champion, and a dominant force, will finally collide in a match that could reshape the future of the company.