Roman Reigns Returns At Monday Night Raw; Here Are 3 Matches WWE Could Book For SummerSlam

The long wait is over! Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, has made his much-anticipated return to WWE television after WrestleMania, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster showdown at SummerSlam 2025.

Roman Reigns Returns with Impact

Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night Raw on July 14, delivering a thunderous statement by saving Jey Uso and CM Punk from a brutal attack by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. With the Bloodline shaken and storylines intensifying, Reigns' presence has reignited fan excitement and speculation.

Seth Rollins' Injury Changes Plans

Originally, WWE had teased a dream bout between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for SummerSlam. However, Rollins is reportedly sidelined due to injury, forcing creative to explore new directions for the Head of the Table.

3 Possible SummerSlam Matches for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker - Spear vs Spear Showdown

With Seth Rollins out, Bron Breakker stands as a formidable replacement. The two powerhouses clashed during Roman’s Raw return, and the explosive "Spear vs Spear" battle could headline SummerSlam. Breakker is hungry, while Reigns is back to remind everyone why he runs WWE. This bout would be physical, high-octane, and worthy of a marquee slot.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed - Tag Team Warfare

A classic Bloodline brotherhood match could be on the cards. With Jey Uso currently not involved in any title storyline, WWE could reunite the cousins to face the monstrous duo of Breakker and Reed. This tag team clash would be a major draw and allow storytelling to shine, with redemption, loyalty, and revenge at the centre.

Roman Reigns & CM Punk vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed - Dream Duo vs Destruction

Though CM Punk already has a confirmed World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther, a special tag match could be held on the alternate night of the two-day SummerSlam event. Teaming Punk with his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, would offer a surreal alliance fueled by mutual respect and a common enemy. The pair could collide with Breakker and Reed in a chaotic, emotionally charged tag match.