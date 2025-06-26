Roman Reigns To Return As The Big Dog? 3 Potential WWE Reunions That Could Shake The Wrestling World At Night Of Champions 2025

As WWE gears up for Night of Champions 2025, speculation and excitement are running wild. Scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this premium live event is shaping up to be a blockbuster. While championship matches and tournament finals are stealing headlines, rumors surrounding major WWE reunions are sparking a different kind of anticipation. Here are three potential reunions that could take place at the event and redefine storylines moving forward.

1. Roman Reigns Returns as "The Big Dog," Reuniting with Jey Uso to Revive The Shield’s Legacy

After over a year away from in-ring action, Roman Reigns is rumored to make a dramatic return, not as the “Tribal Chief” but in his older, fan-favorite persona, “The Big Dog.” Adding fuel to the fire, Buzz suggests he may don his old tactical gear and re-enter the WWE universe alongside his cousin Jey Uso, potentially reviving the aura of The Shield, WWE’s most dominant stable of the past decade. Jey Uso, who has shown remarkable growth as a singles star, may join forces with Roman to confront a common enemy, perhaps even Seth Rollins, the last active Shield member. If this reunion happens, it could signify a shift from Bloodline dominance to a renewed focus on unity, justice, and revenge.

2. Tonga Loa Returns to Aid Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War

With tensions rising in the ongoing Bloodline saga, all eyes are on Solo Sikoa as he prepares to face off against the newly crowned United States Champion Jacob Fatu. Sikoa, now emerging as a ruthless enforcer, could receive unexpected backup from fellow Bloodline member Tonga Loa. Tonga Loa has been absent from WWE programming since suffering an injury at WarGames, but Night of Champions could mark his return. A timely interference during Solo’s match might help Sikoa secure victory and solidify his faction’s strength. This reunion would not only strengthen the Bloodline's ranks but also reignite their quest for dominance in the absence of Roman Reigns.

3. John Cena and Travis Scott Team Up Again

One of the more unconventional but entertaining reunions could feature John Cena and global music icon Travis Scott, the two previously surprised fans by teaming up during WrestleMania 41, delivering both action and mainstream appeal. With Cena reportedly set to face CM Punk at Night of Champions, speculation hints that Travis Scott might accompany him once again, whether as a corner man or in a musical capacity. This crossover would bring added excitement, attracting not just WWE loyalists but also a broader pop culture audience.

As the event draws closer, only one thing is certain: expect the unexpected in WWE.