The Final Chapter? Iconic Rivalry Reignites After Randy Drops Cena With A Vicious RKO On SmackDown

SmackDown After WrestleMania was one of the fans were awaiting show as John Cena showed up with his championship, and he had a heated argument with Randy Orton. 

 

Apr 26, 2025
Image Credit: X/ WWE

In a moment that left the WWE Universe stunned, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, becoming the first-ever 17-time WWE Champion, surpassing Ric Flair’s legendary record. But what truly shook the foundation of sports entertainment was Cena’s heel turn, marking the first time he claimed the title as a villain. The crowd didn’t know whether to cheer or boo, they were simply shocked.

The Raw After Mania: A Champion Returns, But Not for Long

The next night on Monday Night Raw, Cena made his first appearance as champion since 2018. Drenched in gold and ego, he entered the arena to a mix of nostalgia-fueled cheers and skeptical silence. The fans were still processing the heel version of their longtime hero.

But before Cena could finish basking in the spotlight, Randy Orton made his presence felt violently. Out of nowhere, Orton struck with a vicious RKO, laying Cena flat in the center of the ring and sending a crystal-clear message: “I’m coming for that title.”

It was a throwback moment, two titans of the past colliding once again, just when the WWE Universe thought their rivalry was over.

SmackDown: The Rivalry Reignites

Things escalated even further on SmackDown. Cena and Orton found themselves in the ring together once again, exchanging words drenched in history, pain, and pride. They spoke not just as rivals, but as warriors with unfinished business.

Cena, still wearing the gold with arrogance, tried to ambush Orton mid-segment. But the Viper was ready. With lightning-fast reflexes, Orton countered and delivered a brutal RKO, this time right in Cena’s face, sending shockwaves through the arena.

The Road Ahead: A Final Chapter?

With the WWE Universe buzzing and social media exploding, the anticipation is at a fever pitch. Cena vs. Orton has always been a cornerstone rivalry in WWE history, but this time, it’s personal, and it might be the last dance.

