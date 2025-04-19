WrestleMania 41: Full Match Card, Dates & Where To Watch The Grandest Stage Wrestling

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to deliver an electrifying two-night spectacle from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025. This year's event is historic, marking the first WrestleMania to stream live on Netflix globally, while continuing on Peacock in the U.S.

This year’s Wrestlemania match events are much anticipated, heated clashes between wrestlers with the intense fights and battles in a week's time.

Where To Watch?

WrestleMania will be live, and WWE Fans can watch live shows on Peacock in the United States and on the Netflix App around the world. The pre-show will be aired on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Timings: U.S.: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

UK: 12:00 AM BST (next day)

India: 4:30 AM IST (next day)

Australia: 9:00 AM AEST (next day)



WWE WrestleMania: Match Cards

WrestleMania 41, Day 1:

Gunther vs Jey Uso - WWE World Heavyweight Championship title

Jey Uso, who won the Royal Rumble 2025, has challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Jade Cargill vs Naomi

The women will fight, whose rivalries have been heated for weeks after the Elimination Chamber 2025.

LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu - U.S Championship title

Jacob Fatu will fight for the first time in WrestleMania in a singles match for a title against the current US Champion, LA Knight. \

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio will clash against EL Grande Americano on the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair - WWE Women’s Championship title.

Charlotte Flair, who won the Royal Rumble 2025, has challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship Title.

Triple-threat match: Reigns vs Punk vs Seth Rollins

The most awaited match of WWE Wrestlemania 41, the triple threat match between three legends of WWE: Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins.



WrestleMania 41, Day 2:

Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair - Women's World Championship match

Day 2 will start with a women’s triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship in which Iyo Sky will look to defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Bron Breakker vs Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor vs Penta - Intercontinental Championship match

Bron will put his Intercontinental championship title on the line against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a fatal 4-way match.

Damien Priest vs Drew McIntyre

Damien Priest will face Drew McIntyre on the second night of WrestleMania 41.

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

AJ Styles will lock horns with Logan Paul on the second night of WrestleMania 41.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs Lyra Valkyria & Bayley - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria & Bayley.

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship title

The major highlight of the second day will be the battle between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the American Nightmare look to defend the title that he won last year by beating Roman Reigns.