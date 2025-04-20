WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Seth Rollins Stuns the World, Paul Heyman Turns Heel Again

The opening night of WrestleMania 41 brought everything the WWE Universe could hope for, intensity, surprises, and storytelling at its finest. However, it was the Triple Threat main event between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins that etched itself into WrestleMania history.

All three superstars gave it their all, delivering a match filled with drama, signature spots, and emotion. Just when it looked like CM Punk had the upper hand, thanks to a steel chair handed to him by none other than Paul Heyman, the night took a shocking turn. Heyman, initially appearing to support Reigns, betrayed Punk with a low blow, leaving fans stunned.

He then urged Roman Reigns to seize the moment, and Reigns brutally attacked Punk with the chair. But the betrayal wasn’t over yet.

As Roman turned his attention to Seth Rollins, Heyman struck again, this time low-blowing Reigns, ending his years-long allegiance with The Tribal Chief. The arena erupted in disbelief as Heyman, once the architect of The Bloodline, aligned himself with Seth Rollins.

Taking full advantage of the chaos, Rollins delivered the final blow and pinned Roman Reigns, cementing his place as the winner of the WrestleMania Night 1 main event in one of the most unpredictable endings in recent memory.

What’s Next?

With Heyman’s betrayal and the future of The Bloodline in jeopardy, the fallout is sure to be explosive. All eyes now turn to the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown, where reactions from Roman Reigns and CM Punk are expected to dominate the conversation. Will there be revenge, chaos, or redemption?