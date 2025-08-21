The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 premiere is set for August 24, and viewers are buzzing with excitement as new updates continue to surface. In a surprising twist, According to Dainik Bhaskar, WWE legend The Undertaker could make an appearance this season.Although there has been no official confirmation yet, sources close to the production team revealed that discussions are ongoing between the show’s makers and the wrestling icon. If negotiations succeed, The Undertaker is expected to step into the Bigg Boss house in November, where he may stay for a span of 7 to 10 days. This comes after a report by Dainik Bhaskar

Show Format and Telecast Details

Bigg Boss 19 will begin with 15 contestants, with 3 wild card entries expected later, taking the total to 18 participants. However, the house will only provide 15 single beds, which could stir drama and tension once the additional contestants arrive.

This season introduces a fresh political theme. According to the latest promo, contestants will be divided into different parties, and they will vote to elect their leader—who will then serve as the house captain. Unlike earlier editions, Bigg Boss 19 will first stream on Jio Hotstar before airing on television. Another major update is that the season will run for five months, making it longer than many previous editions.

Probable Contestants Revealed

Several names of participants are already circulating. Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj in Anupamaa, has been officially confirmed for the show. Additionally, Arbaz Patel, known as the boyfriend of former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nikki Tamboli, and actress Ashnoor Kaur are also expected to enter the house.

The Undertaker’s Legendary Career

The Undertaker whose real name is Mark William Calaway is a retired professional wrestler from the United States and is globally recognized as one of the greatest to ever step into the ring. Across more than three decades, he became an integral part of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, formerly WWF), creating one of the most iconic personas in sports entertainment.

His character, known as “The Deadman”, carried a dark, supernatural aura, often making chilling entrances with fog, dim lights, and somber music. This eerie persona, combined with his towering 6 ft 10 in frame and athletic abilities, made him a global phenomenon.

Some of his career’s most defining highlights include:

The WrestleMania Streak: Perhaps his greatest achievement, The Undertaker maintained an undefeated record for 21 consecutive WrestleMania matches, starting with his victory over Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII in 1991. This legendary streak was finally broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Championship Glory: Throughout his career, he became a seven-time world champion—holding the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. In addition, he claimed multiple other titles, such as the World Tag Team Championship.

WWE Hall of Fame Induction: In 2022, The Undertaker was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Beyond his menacing Deadman persona, Calaway also briefly portrayed a biker-inspired character known as the “American Badass.” This variation gave fans a different glimpse of his personality before he eventually returned to the beloved classic version of his character.

If the reports turn out to be true, fans can expect a historic crossover moment when a wrestling legend like The Undertaker enters a popular Indian reality show such as Bigg Boss. His participation would undoubtedly take the entertainment factor of Season 19 to an all-new high.