Sanju

This scene from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' is driving netizens crazy—Check hilarious tweets

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's latest 'Sanju' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office and impressed the critics alike. The biopic based on the life of superstar Sanjay Dutt has helped Ranbir get back in form and how! This Rajkumar Hirani directorial presents Ranbir in the titular role of Dutt.

The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

Now, the internet is a funny place where memes and jokes float faster than regular tweets. So, this particular scene from the film where Munnabhai questions Boman Irani in a classroom asking, is it important for a patient to fill the form (Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat mein raha toh usko form bharna zaroori hai kya?) has gone viral.

Check out hilarious memes here:

Funny, isn't it? Call it creative imagination, or not as netizens are having a field day.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity will surely help the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

 

 

 

