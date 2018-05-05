Mahanati new poster unveiled—Check inside

New Delhi: One of the most awaited Telugu ventures this year 'Mahanati' is set to enthral the viewers on May 9, 2018. It happens to be a Telugu-Tamil biopic based on the life of veteran South Indian actress Savitri. It has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies Banner.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest poster. He wrote: "Countdown begins: 9 May 2018 release... Presenting the new poster of the keenly-awaited Telugu film #Mahanati... Stars Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda... Directed by Nag Ashwin... #MahanatiOnMay9th."

Mahanati has been made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

'Mahanati' has an impressive ensemble star cast with Keerthy Suresh playing the titular role whereas Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Anushka Shetty, Mohan Babu, and Prakash Raj play pivotal parts.

Savitri, who featured in several Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language films. She is regarded as one of the finest actresses of Telugu cinema, and called known as sobriquet Mahanati.

Her first major role came in 1952 Telugu film 'Pelli Chesi Choodu' and in 1960, Savitri received the Rashtrapati Award for her performance in the Telugu film 'Chivaraku Migiledi'.