Fermented veggies: Like carrots, cucumber, cabbage and cauliflower
ഫെർമെന്റഡ് പച്ചക്കറികൾ: കാരറ്റ്, കുക്കുമ്പർ, കാബേജ്, കോളിഫ്ലവർ എന്നിവ ഭക്ഷണത്തിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുക
Gut-Boosting Foods: use gut boosting foods daily, such as fermented vegetables and homemade curd
വീട്ടിലുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന തൈര് ഫെർമെന്റഡ് പച്ചക്കറികൾ എന്നിവ ആരോഗ്യത്തിന് വളരെ നല്ലത്
Salt Overconsumption: Avoid table salt and experiment with low-sodium salt
ഉപ്പ് അമിതമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കരുത്
Water Intake: Target water intake, 2.7 litres for women and 3.7 litres for men
സ്ത്രീകൾ 2.7 ലിറ്ററും പുരുഷന്മാർ 3.7 ലിറ്ററും വെളളം പ്രതിദിനം കുടിക്കണം
High-Fiber: Target 8-11 servings of fiber coming from high-fibre fruits, soups, salads and vegetable smoothies
കൂടുതൽ നാരുകൾ അടങ്ങിയ ഭക്ഷണം കഴിക്കുക
Protein: Consume adequate protein everyday
ദിവസവും ആവശ്യത്തിന് പ്രോട്ടീൻ ആഹാരത്തിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുക
Carbs: Choose complex carbohydrates over simple carbobydrates
സങ്കീർണ്ണമായ കാർബോഹൈഡ്രേറ്റുകൾ അടങ്ങിയ ഭക്ഷണങ്ങൾ ഉത്തമം
Are you looking for a nourishing diet?
ആരോഗ്യകരമായ ഭക്ഷണത്തിനുള്ള 7 നുറുങ്ങുകൾ: പോഷകപ്രദമായ ഭക്ഷണത്തിനായി ഈ നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കുക
