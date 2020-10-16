IPL 2020: Chris Gayle smashes half-century in his first match, proves he is the 'Universe Boss'

Chris Gayle played his first match of IPL 2020 on Thursday and managed to impress his fans by hitting a smashing fifty, helping Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) win by 8 wickets.

Soon after hitting his half-century, Gayle showed the 'Boss' tag in his bat towards the dugout proving that he is still the hard hitter in the cricket ground. The Punjab team present in the stadium was seen lauding and cheering Gayle for his successful performance after a long break. Anil Kumble sitting in the dugout also greeted Chris Gayle with applause.

Gayle also completed his 4500 runs in the IPL on Thursday. His performance also caught the eye of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who said, '' Good to see Gayle back ad scoring a wonderful 53.''

4500 runs in the IPL for the Universe Boss #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/RkwWnMlIyP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

Notably, in the starting of the IPL 2020 season, Chris Gayle was not included in the playing eleven. Gayle came to bat at number 3 after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 56 runs in the initial six overs of the match.

Chris Gayle along with KXIP captain KL Rahul stitched a crucial partnership of 93 runs which help them register the much-needed win in Sharjah stadium on Thursday against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Both Rahul and Gayle`s innings was laced with five massive hits into the stands and a boundary each.

KXIP won its second game on Thursday from eight games and interestingly, both wins have come against the RCB. On September 24, KXIP had handed a 97-run hammering to the Virat Kohli-led side in Dubai.