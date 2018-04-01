हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
70th Republic Day: Women commandos, snipers and anti-aircraft guns guard Delhi

Kader Khan, Sunil Chhetri, Kariya Munda, Kuldip Nayar among others honoured with Padma Awards

Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika

Land acquired for Kartarpur Corridor on Pakistani side, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on speculations about Varun Gandhi joining Congress

Mohanlal to be honoured with Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri for Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhu Deva, late Kader Khan

Bharat teaser: Salman Khan&#039;s five different looks leave us intrigued — Check out

Mouni Roy turns into a bride on her Italy vacation, says &#039;things are moving really fast&#039; — Check out her pics

India

CJI Ranjan Gogoi reconstitutes Ayodhya bench; matter to be heard on January 29

Technology

Facebook not selling users' data: Mark Zuckerberg

Microsoft Office 365 now available on Apple Mac

Facebook to discontinue Moments app from February 25

Reliance Jio launches Rs 594, Rs 297 plans for JioPhone users: Tariff details, v...

Entertainment

Thackeray review: Nawaz stands vindicated in an otherwise dim political biopic

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister gets a new release date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty's wild-card entry leaves Bharati insecure?

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' gets a massive 3000 screen c...

Lifestyle

Sapna Choudhary met Sunil Grover and here's what happened next—See pics

Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in her latest magazine photoshoot—See pics

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's unseen Haldi ceremony pics are full of love, life a...

Newlyweds Prateik Babbar, Sanya Sagar land in Mumbai — Pics

Videos

Morning Breaking: Delhi Police arrests two J&K based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists

Morning Breaking: Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani awarded with prestigious “Ashoka Chakra”

Morning Breaking: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of R-Day parade rehearsal

Morning Breaking: Saints at Kumbh demands ordinance on Ayodhya Ram Temple

Morning Breaking: Government's 10% quota bill challenged in Supreme Court

Cricket|Sports
2nd ODI: India eye dominance, New Zealand aim to stay afloat

Featured News

12-year-old Pune boy designs ship to clean oceans, save marine life

This PewDiePie supporter flew to India to play outside T-Series's office

Bangladesh's 'tree man' Abul Bajandar back in hospital for more surgeries

All about Delhi-Mumbai new Rajdhani train, to be flagged off on Saturday

World

Sikhs in US to donate funds, food to unpaid federal workers

NATO-Russia meeting fails to break deadlock over Russian missile

1 killed in explosions at high-rise building in China

Death toll in Indonesia floods reaches 59

Bhojpuri

Rani Chatterjee's desi saree look will bowl you over! See pic

Aamrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh receive Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards—See Pics

Khesari Lal Yadav-Priyanka'S music video 'U Bhula Gaili' garners 200 million

Monalisa and Priya Malik's 'thumkas' will bring out the dancer in you

Business

No reason to consider extension of February 1 deadline for new broadcasting fram...

Commerce & Industry ministry against extending February 1 deadline for e-tai...

IndiGo to start direct flight from Delhi to Istanbul from March 20

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 net profit dips 17.2% to Rs 1,489 crore

Photos

Photo Gallery: Govinda with family members at the funeral of his nephew Janmendra Ahuja

Photo Gallery: In a rare outing, Sunny Deol spotted with family 6

Photo Gallery: Taimur Ali Khan's day out with aunt Karisma Kapoor calls for attention! 5

Photo Gallery: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon strike a pose at 'Luka Chuppi' trailer launch 5

Photo Gallery: Disha Patani clicked at the airport, looks pretty in red 5

Photo Gallery: Find out what the stars have in store for you - January 24, 2019 12

Photo Gallery: Varun Dhawan visits Golden Temple, seeks blessings for new dance film 5

Photo Gallery: Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour ever! 5

Photo Gallery: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are all smiles as they head for a drive 5

Science

NASA's storm-silenced Rover completes 15 years on Mars

Scientists drill record West Antarctic hole

India, leader in fighting desertification, to host UN conference

NASA replaces astronaut for 1st Boeing mission to ISS

Health

Cancer survivors face hardships related to medical bills: Study

Only 13% of outpatient antibiotic prescriptions appropriate: Study

Body paint may protect against insect bites: Study

Study finds stroke drug could prevent Alzheimer's disease

Education

Delhi University ad hoc teachers on hunger strike

Unsuccessful ISCE, ISC students to get another chance in same year from 2019

UPSC declares National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) final...

3,000 UP youths get job offers at Skill India's 'Rozgar Mela'

Horoscope

Aries
ARIES Apr 01, 2018
Today your creativity and inner talent will express itself and allow it to free flow. There are
Taurus
Taurus Apr 01, 2018
You want to spend your time with your family but you will be busy with your work that things may
Gemini
Gemini Apr 01, 2018
Try to limit your speculation especially in matters relating to finance and invest only in safe and
Cancer
Cancer Apr 01, 2018
Get ready for domination and head lines. You will take centre stage in both your work and personal
Leo
Leo Apr 01, 2018
Your new ideas and energy will rub shoulders with your colleagues and you will be an inspiration on
Virgo
Virgo Apr 01, 2018
You will be full of love to offer to others all through the day. You will be very protective about
Libra
Libra Apr 01, 2018
You will enjoy a smooth financial life, even though may miss some enlistments. When it comes to
Scorpio
Scorpio Apr 01, 2018
Finances will have a moderate flow all through the day. Multiple avenues will open for There will
Sagittarius
Sagittarius Apr 01, 2018
You may find yourself in complex situation today, but do not lose your patience. Try not to invest
Capricorn
Capricorn Apr 01, 2018
It's always better to save some money for future crisis even if you don't face them. The
Aquarius
Aquarius Apr 01, 2018
Professional life would boom and will bring new projects at your door step. You can also look
Pisces
Pisces Apr 01, 2018
Despite having a busy professional life, you will have enough time to indulge in creativity. If
हिन्दी

70वां गणतंत्र दिवस आज, राजपथ परेड में पहली बार शामिल होंगे आजाद हिंद फौज के पूर्व सैनिक

प्रणब मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख और भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न

मनोज वाजपेयी, कादर खान, गौतम गंभीर समेत 94 को पद्म श्री, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

जानें भारत रत्न दिए जाने की घोषणा के बाद पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने क्या कहा

भारत और चीन सीमा: माइनस 40 डिग्री पर आईटीबीपी कर रही है सीमा की रखवाली

मराठी

नवी दिल्लीत प्रजासत्ताकदिनी घातपाताचा डाव उधळला, दोन दहशतवाद्यांना अटक

प्रणव मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख आणि भुपेन हजारिका यांना भारतरत्न पुरस्कार जाहीर

मोठी बातमी: बाबासाहेब पुरंदरे यांना पद्मविभूषण पुरस्कार जाहीर

वैद्यकीय क्षेत्रातील डॉ. अशोक कुकडे यांना `पद्मभूषण` जाहीर

मुंबईचे पोलीस अधिकारी दिनेश जोशी यांना दुसऱ्यांदा राष्ट्रपती पदक

বাংলা

মেয়ে হয়েও চাকরি, প্রতিদিন দেরিতে ঘুম ওঠা, এই অপরাধেই বধূকে `খুন`

প্রণবের ভারতরত্ন ঘোষণার পর `দাদা`কে কী বললেন মোদী?

প্রণব মুখোপাধ্যায় ভারতরত্ন পাওয়ায় গর্বিত কংগ্রেস, প্রতিক্রিয়া রাহুলের

প্রণবকে শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েও রাজনৈতিক উদ্দেশ্য দেখছেন পার্থ

জামিনের আবেদন নাকচ, ১৪ দিনের জেল হেফাজত প্রযোজক শ্রীকান্ত মোহতার

தமிழ்

ஆசிரியர்கள் தொடர் போராட்டம்: உண்மையான காரணம் என்ன?

பிப்ரவரி 2வது வாரம் வரை தமிழகத்தில் பனி தொடரும்!!

நொய்டா - கிரேட்டர் நொய்டா மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை தொடக்கம்! முழு விவரம் உள்ளே!

சூர்யா நடித்துள்ள `என்ஜிகே` படத்தின் முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு!