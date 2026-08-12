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Jharkhand JPSC Protest
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Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality 
'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions
'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop
'Jantar Mantar season 2 coming soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protest after alleged venue threats
'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter | VIDEO
Why young people know how to get fit but still can’t stay consistent
Indian players who revived international careers after playing for CSK 
Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Set to return to normal soon
Madhuri Dixit seeks Bappa’s blessings with her husband at Siddhivinayak Temple
Jharkhand exam scam: How Abhay Tiwari's entire family landed government jobs 
Eoin Morgan to become CSK's new head coach? R Ashwin drops major hint - WATCH 
No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at Lausanne Diamond League; Here's why

India

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Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality 
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop
'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter | VIDEO
'Jantar Mantar season 2 coming soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protest after alleged venue threats
Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud appointed by Russia in multi-million dollar Ukraine war
BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lead Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path 
Zee Bharat restages itself to capture the vibe of  young India

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The Traitors Season 2 contestants & their staggering net worth: Shalini Passi to Mallika Sherawat
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Horoscope, August 12: Cancer, express your needs clearly instead of hoping
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Sawan 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs should be most careful
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Weekly Vastu Predictions for August 10 - 16, 2026: Check Vastu tips & remedies
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Numerology Prediction Today, Aug 11: Not every powerful move needs to be loud
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Horoscope, August 11: Virgo, the right connection quietly fixes everything
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Weekly Horoscope For August 10 - 16, 2026: Stop trying to keep everyone happy
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Trending News

IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh
Joe Root scraps England curfew for Pakistan Tests, urges players to 'be grown adults'
Eoin Morgan to become CSK's new head coach? R Ashwin drops major hint - WATCH
Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality
'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group

Cricket

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IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh
Root scraps England curfew for PAK Tests, urges players to 'be grown adults' 
Eoin Morgan to become CSK's new head coach? R Ashwin drops major hint - WATCH 
Indian players who revived international careers after playing for CSK 
Australia announce strong XI for 1st Test vs Bangladesh; Boland misses out
Exclusive: 'For good health of Indian cricket, you want good health of Gill': Murli Kartik explains why skipper is key to India's WTC chances

World

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'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions
Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud appointed by Russia in multi-million dollar Ukraine war
Is Imran Khan alive? Adiala Jail isolation ignites death rumours, PTI protests 
'I go by Secret Service, military': Trump confirms switching planes during Turkey exit due to threat 
Trump-Modi Russian oil row: How India faces 100% US tariff threat
Sheikh Hasina extradition: What India said on Bangladesh’s request

Entertainment

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Vijay’s Baththa gets release date: Actor reunites with Balaji Tharaneetharan
Vir Das wraps Baara Number: All about his intense psychological thriller
Haiwaan teaser: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in a gripping face-off - Watch
'Haiwaan' is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam film 'Oppam'.
Dialogue of the day from Kung Fu Panda 2, 'Your story may not have such a...'
Eetha release date out: Shraddha-starrer to hit big screens soon - details

Business

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Investors lose Rs 68,000 crore as Tata stocks slide on Chandrasekaran resign
India's retail inflation edges up to 4.45% in July
No evidence of manipulation in new closing auction session: SEBI Chief
Tata Group firms' stocks tumble up to 6% after Chandrasekaran's resignation

Lifestyle

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'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group
Kareena’s sweet reaction to Soha’s family photo with Sharmila wins hearts
Madhuri Dixit seeks Bappa’s blessings with her husband at Siddhivinayak Temple
Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery: Set to return to normal soon

Tech

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WhatsApp tests age-verification feature in India ahead of DPDP Act implementation
Meta row: Parliamentary Panel seeks Mark Zuckerberg apology in 3 days
Vivo S2 launching in India on August 6: Here's what to expect
Galaxy S27 Series leak reveals four phones, different cameras for each

Auto

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Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl
India's auto sector posts record 3.28 lakh EV retail sales in July: FADA
Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv
Auto retail sees almost 26% growth at over 25.91 lakh units in best-ever July
Tata Nexon Camo Edition launched at Rs 9.99 lakh - Bigger screen, built-in dashcam and more
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details

Mobility

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Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rejects claim of ethanol blending in aviation fuel
Cabinet okays Rs 8970 crore Guwahati-Tezpur 4-lane highway project
Air India turbulence scare: In-flight risks and safety precautions explained
Vadodara bullet train station takes shape as slab casting done, steel erection underway
Government says PM E-DRIVE supported sales of over 26.5 lakh EVs
No defect found in fuel control switch of Air India plane: Govt

Trending

CJP calls for a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24
NEET paper leak row: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on students' protest
Delhi University advises students to stay away from Jantar Mantar protest
India's Ethanol economy: The numbers behind the fuel in your tank
India secures lower 10% US tariff after productive labour talks
MS Dhoni's record shattered by Shreyas Iyer during 1st T20 vs Zimbabwe

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