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India
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Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality
Air India Phuket-Delhi flight horror: Leaked log exposes nine warnings and triple-hydraulic failure before 300-foot drop
'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter | VIDEO
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IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh
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Cockroaches, expired food in 10-min delivery? Raids on Blinkit, Zepto dark stores reveal shocking reality
'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group
Cricket
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IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh
Root scraps England curfew for PAK Tests, urges players to 'be grown adults'
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Indian players who revived international careers after playing for CSK
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Exclusive: 'For good health of Indian cricket, you want good health of Gill': Murli Kartik explains why skipper is key to India's WTC chances
World
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'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions
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Entertainment
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Vijay’s Baththa gets release date: Actor reunites with Balaji Tharaneetharan
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'Haiwaan' is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam film 'Oppam'.
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Business
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Investors lose Rs 68,000 crore as Tata stocks slide on Chandrasekaran resign
India's retail inflation edges up to 4.45% in July
No evidence of manipulation in new closing auction session: SEBI Chief
Tata Group firms' stocks tumble up to 6% after Chandrasekaran's resignation
Lifestyle
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'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group
Kareena’s sweet reaction to Soha’s family photo with Sharmila wins hearts
Madhuri Dixit seeks Bappa’s blessings with her husband at Siddhivinayak Temple
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Tech
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WhatsApp tests age-verification feature in India ahead of DPDP Act implementation
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Auto
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Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl
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Mobility
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CJP calls for a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24
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Delhi Metro alert: Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & 15 other stations closed today amid CJP NEET protests
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