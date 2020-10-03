IPL 2020: MS Dhoni took extra break time during CSK's match with SRH, here's why

Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni was seen taking some extra break time during the last three overs in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match on Friday. Dhoni look tired and jaded as he battled a 'dry throat' in the UAE heat.

Both MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who were batting in the last overs against the Hyderabad team called for treatment while playing the last overs.

After fetching some extra singles and doubles during the last over, Dhoni was seen relaxing as he was finding it difficult to cope up with the heat and humidity of Dubai. Dhoni's continuous breaks caused some further delay in play as the CSK team physio made it on to the field to have a look at the skipper.

However, Dhoni resumed the chase for CSK after having some water and the 18th over was finally over. The CSK captain managed to remain 47 not out off 36 balls but Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the match by seven runs and slipped to the bottom of the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni on Friday created history by becoming the most-capped player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has now played 194 IPL matches the most by any cricketer.

Not only Dhoni felt the temperature issues but after bowling the first ball of the over, SRH's Bhuvneshwar stopped in between his runup as he suffered a muscular injury. The SRH physio team came on and checked on Bhuvi who was then allowed to continue with the over.

However, on the run-up to bowl the delivery the Indian pacer once again stopped as he left the same pain in his leg.

Brief scores of CSK Vs SRH: SRH 164/5 in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 51 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31; Deepak Chahar 2/31) vs CSK 157/5 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 50, MS Dhoni 47; T Natarajan 2/43)

