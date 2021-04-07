IPL 2021: Big relief for Mumbai Indians, players and support staff test COVID-19 negative

In what comes as a huge relief for Mumbai Indians players and support staff, all their test results for coronavirus have returned negative although their scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More was diagnosed with COVID-19. The defending champions have been busy training in Chennai ahead of the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore slated to be played on Friday (April 9).

Mumbai Indians’ training session for Tuesday was cancelled and all the players and support staff underwent COVID-19 tests as former Indian wicketkeeper More was with them in the same hotel in Chennai. Fortunately, all the test results have come in and they are negative.

More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by the BCCI. “Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More`s health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” MI said in a tweet.

smiling and prepping pic.twitter.com/3ERnuI8ymJ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 6, 2021

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Things are not looking bright in Mumbai either with groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium testing positive for coronavirus. Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday confirmed the development.

“Two more groundstaff members and one plumber returned with positive COVID-19 results on Monday. Earlier, 10 groundstaff members had tested positive for Covid at the Wankhede,” the MCA source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “There is a clubhouse inside the Wankhede Stadium, all the groundstaff will stay there till the Mumbai leg is over in order to conduct the IPL smoothly,” the source added.

With cases rising in Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping their fingers crossed. Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25.

The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on Saturday between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Four franchises – Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals – have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

(with ANI inputs)