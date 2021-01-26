IPL 2021: Here’s the full list of players up for grabs in mini-auction

The mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is less than a month away. Top international stars like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Jason Roy have already been released by their respective franchises last week at the end of IPL Player Retention Day.

At the mini-auction, most franchises have retained their core and will now try and fill up the gaps keeping the future in mind. Some big names would be up for grabs at the auction that will in all likelihood take place in Chennai on February 18 after the second Test against England.

Players like Jason Roy and Steve Smith would be up for auctions along with stars like Glenn Maxwell and Tom Banton. While some players would in all probability fetch big, some will go unsold.

The venue and dates for the tournament are not known as yet. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that it will try its best to make the tournament take place in India. IPL-13 took place in UAE after pandemic did not allow the lucrative tournament to take place in India.

Here’s the full list of cricketers available for the franchises: Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra.

(The list is updated this January 25, 2021)