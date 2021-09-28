IPL 2021: Jason Roy is an 'injection of energy', says Kane Williamson

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson on Monday lavished praise on opener Jason Roy for his `fantastic innings` which helped the Orange Army register a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL game here on Monday.

Roy (60) smashed a quickfire half-century on his debut for Hyderabad.

"Roy is an injection of energy. He`s been on the sidelines but was always ready to go. He did what he does, great to see. Fantastic player, great contribution," said Williamson after the match.

"Good feeling. We can say the performance was improved. There was clarity in roles too. Good to be on the right side. Want to build on this, want to see the younger players take their opportunity and enjoy the cricket...Couple of days away, new venue, need to take on CSK, top of the table, tough to beat. But as we know every team in this tournament is good. Hopefully we can play with a smile on our faces," he added.

Roy and Williamson displayed some brilliant cricketing shots as Hyderabad beat Royals by seven wickets in the 40th match of the IPL 2021.