IPL 2021: 'Mystery girl' Kaviya Maran trolled after SRH's crushing defeat to DC

DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has once again been targeted by fans who were heartbroken after Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals crushed SRH by eight wickets to go on top of the points table on Wednesday.

As always, Kaviya Maran was present during the 33rd match of IPL that took place between DC and SRK to cheer up her side, which won the toss and elected to bat first on a sluggish two-paced pitch.

Bud, despite the presence of SRH's lucky charm, the team lost so badly, and, with this crushing defeat, its chances of qualifying for the next stages were also completely shattered.

For Delhi Capitals, South African bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada helped set up an eight-wicket win for their side on Wednesday in the IPL match that went ahead despite a SunRisers Hyderabad player testing positive for coronavirus.

Whereas Hyderabad, who are missing England star Jonny Bairstow, lost regular wickets after Australia's David Warner fell to Nortje without scoring on the third ball of the match.

With this win, Delhi, who are still searching for their first IPL title, moved back to the top of the eight-team table. Hyderabad stay at the bottom with seven losses from eight matches.

Delhi Capitals speedster Anrich Nortje was adjudged man of the match for his sensational bowling against SunRisers Hyderabad. Anrich Nortje's brilliant display with the ball was followed by a masterful knock by Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals crushed SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, chasing the target of 134 in 17.5 overs.

Anrich Nortje (2-12), Kagiso Rabada (3-37), and Axar Patel (2-21) bamboozled the opposition with their pace, accuracy and length. Later, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan played innings of 47 and 42 respectively to take Delhi Capitals home with a victory.

DC captain Rishabh Pant also played a crucial quickfire inning of 35* in 21 balls.

For the unversed, Kaviya Maran is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. The 29-year-old is a co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels of Sun TV.

Upset with SRH’s defeat, disappointed fans once again put the blame on Kaviya Maran who herself looked dejected over her side’s continuous failures.

Here are some of those funny reactions of fans

