Advertisement
NewsIndia
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE (ED)

ED Books Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena In Money Laundering Case

ED has begun investigating questionable financial dealings involving a contentious mining company and the IT firm of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Books Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena In Money Laundering Case

Amidst the controversy surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's actions against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reports suggest that the central agency has begun investigating questionable financial dealings involving a contentious mining company and the IT firm of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena. 

As per reports, the agency has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is anticipated to issue summons to the individuals implicated in the matter. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is already investigating transactions suspected to involve illegal gratuities. These transactions are believed to have been provided in exchange for favours granted to the mining company by the Kerala government, particularly concerning mineral sand mining activities along the coastal regions of Alappuzha and Kollam. 

The case originates from an investigation conducted by the Income Tax Department, which claimed that the private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) illicitly transferred Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, between 2018 and 2019, despite the IT firm not rendering any services to CMRL. 

Last month, the Karnataka High Court rejected a petition filed by Exalogic Solutions challenging the investigation launched by the SFIO.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav