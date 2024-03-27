Amidst the controversy surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's actions against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reports suggest that the central agency has begun investigating questionable financial dealings involving a contentious mining company and the IT firm of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena.

As per reports, the agency has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is anticipated to issue summons to the individuals implicated in the matter. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is already investigating transactions suspected to involve illegal gratuities. These transactions are believed to have been provided in exchange for favours granted to the mining company by the Kerala government, particularly concerning mineral sand mining activities along the coastal regions of Alappuzha and Kollam.

The case originates from an investigation conducted by the Income Tax Department, which claimed that the private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) illicitly transferred Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, between 2018 and 2019, despite the IT firm not rendering any services to CMRL.

Last month, the Karnataka High Court rejected a petition filed by Exalogic Solutions challenging the investigation launched by the SFIO.