हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana appears before Lok Sabha's privileges committee, names Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Navneet, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after the couple announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, 

Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana appears before Lok Sabha&#039;s privileges committee, names Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who has alleged she was “illegally arrested and inhumanly treated” at a police station in Mumbai, appeared before a parliamentary privileges committee on Monday to present her case and seek "justice". 

Navneet had recently moved the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee with her complaint and the panel had called her to appear before it.

"I presented my case before the committee and shared all the details with them...And how I was mistreated and casteist remarks were hurled against me. I have taken names of all -- from the Maharashtra chief minister to the Mumbai police commissioner," she told reporters after the meeting.
"I have sought justice from the committee" she added.

Sources said now the committee may call top Mumbai Police officials over the complaint.

Navneet, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai Police after the couple announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had angered Shiv Sena workers, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

The couple was granted bail on May 4 by a special Mumbai court. They walked out of jail on May 5. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hanuman Chalisa rowNavneet RanaLok SabhaPrivileges CommitteeUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra police
Next
Story

Monkeypox scare: Is Mumbai worried? BMC sets up special ward for suspected cases

Must Watch

PT7M14S

DNA: Meaning of increasing tourism in Kashmir?