Kashmera Shah teases her red hot bikini avatar lying on a bed, pic goes viral!

Kashmera Shah, who was first seen as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 1 has made several appearances on the show after that in different seasons. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Kashmera Shah has been working for over two decades in the entertainment industry. She recently featured in Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi venture Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. 

Kash has defied age and looks fitter than ever. She recently took to social media and dropped some sizzling bikini pictures. Looking fiery hot in a red bikini, Kashmera teased her new avatar. 

She has undergone a massive transformation after shedding oodles of weight. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boofilmz (@klosetbykash)

Kashmera has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She was one of the most highlighted contestants in season 1 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. She was also a participant on Nach Baliye in 2007. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boofilmz (@klosetbykash)

Kashmera married Krushna Abhishek in 2012. They have two kids from the marriage. 

 

