Rare pics of India's 1983 World Cup final win over West Indies at Lord's

Feb 29, 2020, 16:44 PM IST
The two pictures of before and after the toss of the 1983 International Cricket Council (ICC) final clash between ultimate winners India and West Indies at iconic Lord's stadium. BBC TV's Peter West could be seen standing at the crease along with the two captains for the on-the-spot interview. India clinched a 43-run win over the Caribbean side in the low-scoring final for their maiden title at the showpiece event. 

 

 

 

India were bundled out cheaply for 183 runs inside 54.4 overs against the Caribbean side. At that time, One-Day International (ODI) cricket was a 60 overs per innings format.

 

 

 

 

 

West Indies bowler Joel Garner, who had taken 5 for 38 during the 1979 World Cup final, grabbed one wicket while conceding  24 runs off his 12 overs against India. 

 

 

Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes opened the innings for the Caribbean side during the 1983 World Cup final and Kapil Dev began the proceedings for India. 

 

 

The Indian men's cricket team celebrated after West Indies' Gordon Greenidge was clean bowled by Balwinder Sandhu for one to leave the Caribbean side at 50/1 in their chase of the 184-run target. 

 

 

 

The turning point of the 1983 World Cup final clash was Kapil Dev's running catch in front of the Grandstand to dismiss Viv Richards for 33. West Indies, who were cruising at 50 for 1 at the time, were reduced to 76 for 6 and they never recovered after that. 

 

 

India's fielders rush to congratulate the-then skipper Kapil Dev after he caught Andy Roberts (4) leg before wicket. 

 

 

 

The Kapil Dev-led side could be seen celebrating as they took the final wicket of the West Indies to win the 1983 World Cup. Michael Holding was caught leg before wicket by Mohinder Amarnath to dismiss cheaply for six runs. 

 

 

 

Joel Garner and Michael Holding trudge off as jubilant India fans invade the pitch following India's maiden World Cup victory in 1983 at Lord's.

 

 

