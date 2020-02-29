Rare pics of India's 1983 World Cup final win over West Indies at Lord's

Two photos before and after the toss at the 1983 World Cup final. BBC TV's Peter West is with the two captains. It was unusual for anyone other than the captains to be in the middle for the toss at the time and this on-the-spot interview was cutting edge for the BBC pic.twitter.com/zjX649Oi2L— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 18, 2020
The two pictures of before and after the toss of the 1983 International Cricket Council (ICC) final clash between ultimate winners India and West Indies at iconic Lord's stadium. BBC TV's Peter West could be seen standing at the crease along with the two captains for the on-the-spot interview. India clinched a 43-run win over the Caribbean side in the low-scoring final for their maiden title at the showpiece event.
A photo from the Indian innings at the 1983 World Cup final. I spent the pre-lunch session (ODIs back then had lunch at tea breaks) on the grass in front of the Grandstand. It was harder to take photos as it was so packed that everyone was constantly being jostled pic.twitter.com/PJHQuVegPE— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 18, 2020
The imposing sight of Joel Garner bowling in the 1983 World Cup final. Garner had taken 5 for 38 in the 1979 final - against India he took 1 for 24 off 12 overs pic.twitter.com/4azqlUfr6m— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 19, 2020
I started the afternoon of the 1983 World Cup final still using colour film as the light was good ... Kapil Dev bowling to Gordon Greenidge. Both Greenidge and Desmond Haynes opened the innings in caps pic.twitter.com/Ntk19zCJ8f— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 17, 2020
Celebrations as Gordon Greenidge is bowled for 1 offering no stroke to Balwinder Sandhu. It seemed no more than a minor setback at the time, and West Indies cruised to 50 for 1 chasing 184 to win the 1983 World Cup pic.twitter.com/wrvORSDOLu— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 18, 2020
The turning point of the final was Kapil Dev's running catch in front of the Grandstand to dismiss Viv Richards. West Indies, cruising at 50 for 1 at the time, slumped to 76 for 6 and never recovered. Here he is congratulated by team-mates pic.twitter.com/dq8j7ciTIO— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 19, 2020
Another one from the 1983 World Cup final as people have been asking if I had others ... India's fielders rush to congratulate a jubilant Kapil Dev after he removed Andy Roberts. This was the last shot on the film, hence the slight light spillage ... pic.twitter.com/PxjJwFd5ub— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 17, 2020
I did not think I had taken a picture of the final wicket at the 1983 World Cup final until 36 years later I found a loose negative strip last week and there it was! Michael Holding lbw Mohinder Amarnath for 6. Not the finest picture but ... pic.twitter.com/mIozTrVx3a— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 17, 2020
Joel Garner and Michael Holding trudge off as behind them jubilant India fans invade the pitch after India won the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's pic.twitter.com/TqBVg9jiDE— Historic Cricket Pictures (@PictureSporting) February 16, 2020