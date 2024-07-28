Weekly Lunar Horoscope: Family, Finances, and Career Insights for All Zodiac Signs

Discover what the stars have in store for you this week with our detailed horoscope guide. From family dynamics and financial challenges to career opportunities, get essential insights for Aries through Pisces.

By JayaShree

The Sun and Venus are in the fourth house. This is not a house either of them likes to be in. The fourth house represents the family, so family matters will take centre stage at this time. There will be a lot of talks about family matters like real estate deals and even relocation. Your relationship with elders will be significant. Because the Sun and Venus don't like it in the fourth house this may result in heated discussions and arguments. As the week advances, this may grow in intensity. You will have to be very careful with your words as well as your actions. Relatives will get involved and you have to be careful not to offend anyone. But this does not mean to lie, for you have to remain truthful always.

The Sun and Venus are moving through your third house. This means you are seeing a very busy time ahead. Much of your energy will be spent on writing, sales, teaching and training. There will be a lot of multitasking to do. People you know, who lead active lives will come to you for help and you will have to be part of activities also. There will be plenty of meetings and discussions to be part of. Regarding health, your neck and shoulder area may be a little sensitive. Exercise caution. If you are already having problems, it will be wise to seek professional help.

Finances are the highlight of this week. The Sun and Venus will be impacting it and not in a good way. It will become hard to meet your expenses. You can either cut them back or take up extra jobs. The latter is more likely as your ego may not allow you to live less. You may have to find some extra work to make more money. It will be hard, but if you are earnest enough, you will find it. While your ego will be in play, do not let it play you. Control your ego, otherwise it will control you and ruin your prospects. The efforts you put in during this week should be focused on improving your quality of life and your confidence.

You are in for a change, as the Sun and Venus are impacting your physical existence. This includes finances, relationships, and worldly objectives. You will be very cautious about your appearance. You will take extra care to look dapper. This will attract new people to you on both a personal and professional level. This can bring you new opportunities in life. The unemployed may find a job of their choosing if they look hard enough. For those already committed on a personal or professional level, this is a good time to make it a long-term one.

Your feelings will be strong during this time. They will try to influence you, but you should not be swayed by them. This is because the Sun and Venus are not in favourable houses. So, letting your feelings guide you will end up in your finding yourself lost in a sea of confusion. You should follow the practical side of life at this time. There will be signs of what would be best for you, and you should be able to perceive them and act upon them. Some career-related changes are likely during this time. There will be distractions as Mercury is in your first house. Overcome these distractions and stay focused on practical life.

This transit of the Sun and Venus is very important. Your future depends on what you do now. Make sure you are friends with the right people. Stay away from toxic bonds. You need to have a clear idea of what you want for your future and start working towards it. For this, you will need the help of those around you. This means you will have to keep your ego aside and be open to making amends and adjustments. You mustn't make them turn against you for petty reasons. However, if you cannot get along in any way, the option of finding a new team is always open for you.

The Sun and Venus are impacting your tenth house at this time. This is the house of profession. So, you need to be very active in your work life. Keep yourself busy. Use your creative power to the maximum. Those who are unemployed should find a job now, as this is the best time to do it. Employed people will have a busy time, especially those in the administrative and creative sectors. There will be work even at home, like construction or renovation. While you are being aggressive and proactive in such a manner, it is only natural to butt heads with authority figures. Be careful not to offend them while making your point.

The Sun and Venus will join forces this time to make you cheerful and confident about life. You will also be eager to know more about life, both in worldly terms and in the spiritual sense. For this, you will make new bonds and join new groups. International alliances are also likely. There will be long trips and deep discussions. New perspectives will be formed as you learn new things and comprehend hitherto unknown forces that are mystic. Learning, teaching, training, and publishing will be part of this week. Make sure to keep an open mind during this time.

There will be financial concerns. You will be worried about meeting all your expenses. Long trips are a part of this transit. You may have to travel any time. This can put a serious strain on your finances. To overcome this, you will actively think about taking loans. Whatever you do, make sure to get an unbiased professional opinion before you commit. The best option is to cut your spending wherever you can. Another option is to collaborate with others to cut your costs. While financial worries will take up much of your time, you will also learn new things that prove useful later in life.

The Sun and Venus are moving through the seventh house of relationships. They are not affecting it positively. This means you may experience troubles in your relationships. It is up to you to deal with it healthily and productively. Make sure you do not cause harm to anyone. Also, do not let your prejudice dictate your actions. This is a good time for single persons. You will get plenty of opportunities to meet new, interested people at functions, parties and official meetings. However, they too should keep an open mind and not let prejudice dictate their actions when it comes to forming relationships.

This transit will bring you more complex tasks and responsibilities. You will be expected to take the lead and make the delivery on time. Even your small mistakes will be made into a big thing. So, you will have to be very careful with how you carry out your jobs. For the unemployed, this time offers wonderful opportunities to attend debates and interviews. Make sure you are prepared for the occasion. It is advised to seek expert help on how to improve your lifestyle. There will be some health issues during this time. Make sure you follow a good diet and keep away from susceptible situations.

You can expect favourable things to happen during this transit. There will be creative opportunities. This may involve work for children or working with children or youngsters. Such projects will require a great deal of effort. So, make sure you are charged well to work round the clock. While the work may be tedious, you will enjoy doing it. Those who are single will be bitten by the love bug. You will be dreaming about the right person and penning songs about them. Business people will have to be wary. This is not the right time for risks. They should play safe during this transit, even if it means low profits.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.