Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758968
NewsCosmetics-and-beauty
PERFUMES

Great Deals On Luxurious Perfumes For Women At Just Rs. 3000 On Amazon

Smelling good is a part of women's life. It increases self appeal and seslf confidence. Here's a list of perfumes with luxurious smell with long last fragrance under budget.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Great Deals On Luxurious Perfumes For Women At Just Rs. 3000 On Amazon

Perfumes are a necessary makeup step for every woman. Good smell can be recognised from afar, it reflects your taste, mood and personality. Getting Perfumes with expensive fragrance and the last long smell under budget, sounds like a dream right?  But there are some exceptional options available that will provide the desired smell with a pocket friendly budget.

Here, listed best 5 fragrances that are luxurious women perfumes under Rs. 3000/- 

 

Product

Price

Explore

Flora Gardenia By Gucci  

2,987/- 

https://amzn.in/d/9poYexE 

Skinn By Titan 

1,610/

https://amzn.in/d/cBls2yL

Chastity By Rasasi 

1,228/- 

https://amzn.in/d/i9Ed2Ir 

Romantic By Victoria's Secret 

 

999/- 

https://amzn.in/d/8Fmg1EW 

Blush By Carlton London   

875/- 

https://amzn.in/d/5CBoeIP 

 

1)  Flora Gardenia By Gucci  

https://amzn.in/d/9poYexE 

 

About this product.  

Brand :    AeroCare Poppy 

Item Form :  Liquid 

Item Volume : 100 Millilitres 

Scent : Fresh 

Special Feature : Travel Size 

Gucci Flora by Gucci- Gorgeous Gardenia 2015 is a floral perfume for women that gives heaven-like smell. The fragrance is linked to the Gucci Garden Collection, which presents the five most important flowers depicted on the legendary Gucci Flora scarf, designed by Vittorio Accornero for Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco. 

 

2) Skinn By Titan 

https://amzn.in/d/cBls2yL 

Luxurious Smell: Beautifully made with lively and lavish warmth ideal for your glamorous side.

Long-Lasting Impression: It comes with a fragrance that stays with you for a long time.

Made by International Perfumers: The perfumes have been designed and created by some of the best International perfumers in the world. 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'new strike'
DNA Video
DNA: Why will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET paper leak 'mastermind'
DNA Video
DNA: 'AI commander' of China's army
DNA Video
DNA: Newly constructed bridge in Bihar's Araria collapses
DNA Video
DNA: Know symptoms of Flesh Eating Bacteria
DNA Video
DNA: Why did BJP lose in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul in Rae Bareli..Priyanka from Wayanad..but why?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Finalises Lok Sabha Speaker?