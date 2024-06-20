Great Deals On Luxurious Perfumes For Women At Just Rs. 3000 On Amazon

Perfumes are a necessary makeup step for every woman. Good smell can be recognised from afar, it reflects your taste, mood and personality. Getting Perfumes with expensive fragrance and the last long smell under budget, sounds like a dream right? But there are some exceptional options available that will provide the desired smell with a pocket friendly budget.

Here, listed best 5 fragrances that are luxurious women perfumes under Rs. 3000/-

Product Price Explore Flora Gardenia By Gucci 2,987/- https://amzn.in/d/9poYexE Skinn By Titan 1,610/ https://amzn.in/d/cBls2yL Chastity By Rasasi 1,228/- https://amzn.in/d/i9Ed2Ir Romantic By Victoria's Secret 999/- https://amzn.in/d/8Fmg1EW Blush By Carlton London 875/- https://amzn.in/d/5CBoeIP

1) Flora Gardenia By Gucci

https://amzn.in/d/9poYexE

About this product.

Brand : AeroCare Poppy

Item Form : Liquid

Item Volume : 100 Millilitres

Scent : Fresh

Special Feature : Travel Size

Gucci Flora by Gucci- Gorgeous Gardenia 2015 is a floral perfume for women that gives heaven-like smell. The fragrance is linked to the Gucci Garden Collection, which presents the five most important flowers depicted on the legendary Gucci Flora scarf, designed by Vittorio Accornero for Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco.

2) Skinn By Titan

https://amzn.in/d/cBls2yL

Luxurious Smell: Beautifully made with lively and lavish warmth ideal for your glamorous side.

Long-Lasting Impression: It comes with a fragrance that stays with you for a long time.

Made by International Perfumers: The perfumes have been designed and created by some of the best International perfumers in the world.