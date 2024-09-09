How to Create a Natural Makeup Look in 10 Minutes - Tutorial and Products Inside

The natural makeup look is the beauty equivalent of a little black dress—always in vogue and ready for any occasion! When executed correctly– perfectly painted lips, smoky eyes, pops of glitter eyeshadow- natural makeup techniques can give your face full glam. Despite its impressive appearance, natural makeup can be deceptively tricky to achieve. It demands the right technique to nail it down. From the best product recommendations and application tips, we’re here to explain exactly how to get the natural makeup look in 10 minutes.

Quick and Chic: Master a Natural Makeup Look in 10 Minutes or Less

Start with a Fresh Canvas

Skin care comes first. It is crucial to prevent makeup from looking too cakey and unnatural. Begin with a clean, moisturised face. Apply a lightweight primer to smooth out your skin and create an even base for your makeup. A good primer is crucial if you want some help controlling oil.

Opt for a Light Base

Substitute your heavy foundation for a tinted moisturiser or BB cream. Apply in very light layers is crucial. Concentrate on those areas where you feel you need coverage.

Conceal Wisely

overdoing concealer can lead to an obvious appearance. So, apply thin layers of concealers. Choose a formula with an extra thin, luminous texture. Use a small brush to blend seamlessly into the skin for a natural look without harsh lines.

Perfect Your Eyes

Use a neutral eyeshadow that complements your skin tone for an effortless eye look. Apply a light shade across your lid and a darker shade in the crease for a subtle dimension. Define your eyes with good mascara.

Go for a Soft Lip

Pick lipstick depending on how natural the makeup looks you want. Select a shade that elevates your natural lip colour for a fresh, effortless finish. For extra definition, use a lip liner that matches your lip colour to define your lips subtly.

Highlight Chosen Areas

Highlighter helps give the appearance of skin radiance that comes from within. Try a liquid highlighter formula and blend it for a naturally illuminated appearance.

Set the look with Setting Spray

Lock your natural makeup look in place with a lightweight setting spray. Avoid using powder, as it can cause your face to appear cakey.

Get Gorgeous Fast with These Must-Haves

If you are sold on the natural makeup look, here are top picks to rock a natural makeup look in 10 minutes flat.

This primer is your best ally for nailing a barely-there makeup vibe. It expertly targets common skin concerns like whiteheads and pores.

Key Features

Provides full coverage with a natural finish

Lightweight lotion formulation for easy application

Minimises the appearance of pores

This skin-perfecting tint provides medium coverage with a natural finish. It’s tailor-made for light to medium skin tones. This tint is perfect for a flawless, natural look, whether after a fresh, dewy finish or a subtle radiance.

Key Features

Provides a balanced, natural look

Ideal for dry skin

Vitamin C infused

Hide dark circles and blemishes with the Maybelline New York concealer. It is ideal for light to medium skin tones and provides full coverage without feeling heavy.

Key Features

Effectively conceals dark circles

Easy to apply and blend

Non-Comedogenic

This lipstick is a must-have for achieving a natural makeup look with a hint of sophistication. Boasting 10-hour staying power, it eliminates the need for frequent touch-ups.

Key Features

Stays for up to 10 hours

Smooth and non-drying

Paraben-Free

Enriched with Almond Oil

Complete your quick, flawless, natural makeup look with the SWISS BEAUTY Setting Spray. It is perfectly suited for everyday wear. Its natural finish helps you to get a fresh, dewy glow. Grab yours and enjoy a beautifully set natural look that lasts all day!

Key Features

Natural finish enhances your natural glow

Liquid Formula: Smooth and even application.

Glycerin Enriched.

Conclusion

Whether it’s a busy workday, a casual outing, or a touch-up, this quick beauty routine and best picks will keep you looking effortlessly beautiful. Unlock your natural glow! Get your hands on these top picks and master the 10-minute look today!

And that’s it! 5 products, 7 steps, 10 minutes!

