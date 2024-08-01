How to Get the Most Out of Your Hair Colours: A Comprehensive Guide

Looking past 2024, the world of hair colour remains as vibrant and cutting-edge as ever, with new trends and products that cater to any type or preference. Whether you're a classic or prefer the latest trend, there is just such an ideal colour for taking home. This ultimate guide will take you through all of your hair colours to ensure that you keep up with the trends and find the perfect match for your lifestyle.

The Best Hair Color Trends You Need to Know

Raaga Professional Pro 10 Hair Colour is an appropriate choice for a home salon experience. It will give bold and vibrant colours to hair that are long-lasting without causing much damage, which makes it ideal for both professional salon use and home use.

Key Features:

Salon-quality results

Long-lasting and vibrant colour

Minimal hair damage

Easily applicable

Excellent grey coverage

The Color Mate No Ammonia Hair colour is not only gentle but also makes sure to provide you with deep and exciting shades without the usage of ammonia. This hair colour is highly suitable for those wanting a natural, no-damage hair colour that makes your hair gleam.

Key Features:

Ammonia-free formula

Rich and vibrant colour

Gentle on hair

Easy application

Keeps hair healthy and shiny

This hair colour is created for a natural and rich shine by BEAUTE BLANC coupled with the benefits of fruit vinegar with advanced hair technology to formulate an excellent care and treat-infused colourant solution. This product provides intense colour vibrancy and lasts longer while preserving the health and viability of your hair.

Key Features:

Infused with fruit vinegar

Nourishes and conditions hair

Long-lasting and vibrant colour

Gentle on the scalp

Easy to apply

SHESHA NATURALS Ayurveda Nilini Hair Colour comes with an Ayurvedic method. It is also available in multi-packs, an immensely safe yet highly efficient way of colouring your hair. This hair colour is absolutely loaded with so many herbs that help keep our hair healthy and offer a nice natural shade.

Key Features:

Ayurvedic formulation

Enriched with herbal ingredients

Gentle on hair and scalp

Conditions and strengthens hair

Provides a natural-looking colour

Common Hair Colouring Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

It is quite difficult to colour your hair at home, and there are so many small things that you can mess up, which can affect the outcome. Here are some common mistakes to avoid:

1). Not Doing a Strand Test

One of the most common mistakes is not performing a strand test. This test allows you to check that your hair can handle the colour and how it will look. Always conduct a strand test before applying colour to your entire head.

How to Avoid: Test a small part of the hair mixed with dye on an unseen patch. After the appropriate time has passed, rinse and process the skin to determine if the colour is suitable.

2). Overlapping previous hair colour

If you apply the colour or dye to already dyed hair, it can get uneven and end up damaging your hair as well. Overlapping results in a darker shade than planned or patchy hair.

How to Avoid: Only apply dye to the roots or new growth. If you need to refresh the entire length of your hair, consider using a colour-refreshing product. Alternatively, apply dye to the roots first and then to the ends for only the last 5-7 minutes of the processing time.

3). Not Leaving the Dye on for the Right Amount of Time

Timing is crucial when colouring your hair at home. Both leaving the dye on too long or not long enough can lead to issues such as uneven colouring or hair damage.

Prevention Instructions: Follow the directions on your dye package closely. Set a timer so you do not rinse off the dye too early.

Conclusion

However, trying a new hair colour can be one of the most fun ways to venture into your sense of self and style. By following the advice outlined above, you can prevent many common hair colouring mistakes and keep your mane glossy and beautiful.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.