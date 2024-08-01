If there is one evergreen attire for men, it has to be kurtas, as they provide comfort and style in equal measure. Although they definitely will work for more than a few wearings if you really take care of them. In this complete Kurtas for Men guide for 2024, we will be taking a look at the best and easiest-to-wear kurta styles, along with some styling hacks.

The Most Comfortable Yet Stylish Kurtas of 2024

Adding a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary, the Bollyclues Women's Crepe Straight Bandhani Kurta is made from crepe, making it lightweight and perfect for daily wear. It can be worn on casual occasions.

Key Features:

Lightweight crepe fabric

Traditional Bandhani print

Straight cut (modern style)

Comfortable and breathable

Affordable and stylish

With this kurta from Feranoid, you will get an elegant Angrakha-style design. Crafted with premium-quality cotton fabric, this kurta is best suited for regular to semi-formal wear.

Key Features:

High-quality cotton fabric

Unique Angrakha design

Comfortable and stylish fit

Suitable for casual and semi-casual events

Elegant and traditional

The KLOSIA Viscose Women Printed Kurta is a pocket-friendly option that is versatile enough to be carried around, stylish, and comfortable at the same time. It looks good in print, which is practical for everyday wear.

Key Features:

Soft viscose fabric

Stylish printed design

Comfortable and breathable

Suitable for casual wear

Budget-friendly

This Women Floral Print Anarkali Kurta With Pant is a matching set that gives you the perfect coordination and stylish feel. Thanks to its Anarkali design and floral print, it is best suited for the festive seasons.

Key Features:

Matching kurta and pant set

Elegant Anarkali design

Beautiful floral print

Comfortable and stylish fit

Best for parties and celebrations

How to Get the Most Out of Your Kurtas: A Comprehensive Guide

Mix and Match with Various Bottoms:

Pairing your kurtas with different bottoms is the simplest item on this list to incorporate. One kurta can be styled with leggings, palazzos, jeans, and skirts, giving you various looks.

Experiment with Accessories:

The accessories will change the movement of your kurta. Statement necklaces, earrings, bangles, or scarves really brighten up your outfit.

Layering for Added Style:

It can also give your Kurta outfits a layered look. Add a jacket, shrug, or cardigan over your kurta for class and layering. They are perfect to wear in the cooler months to keep warm and stylish.

Add a Belt to Create Your Waist:

Accessorising your kurta with a belt can define your waist and enhance your figure. A woman can wear a kurta with or without a belt, depending on her taste and kurta style.

Footwear Choices Matter:

The right pair of shoes can complement your kurta outfit. Opt for Juttis or Kolhapuris to keep it traditional. Choose heels, wedges, or trendy flats for a casual style.

Care and Maintenance:

Taking care of and maintaining them will increase your kurtas' life and prevent stretching. Just remember to always wash and iron according to the label instructions.

Occasion-Specific Styling:

Style your kurta# according to the occasion. Choose kurtas with heavy designs and pair them with statement jewellery for weddings or festive occasions.

Incorporate Western Elements:

Western elements can also be combined with traditional kurtas for an Indo-Western fusion look. Team your kurta with jeans or even trousers.

Customise and Personalize:

Feel free to add a personal touch by customising the design of your kurta. You can embellish it by dip-dyeing or tie-dyeing, experimenting with different colours and proportions of black dye in multiple rounds if you want it to resemble the shredded car tyre on your neighbour's front lawn.

Seasonal Adaptations:

Learn to style your kurta according to the season. Opt for light and airy fabrics like cotton when you can in the summer, and slide into a sandal. The thicker fabrics, such as wool or layered kurtas with boots and other warm accessories, are best suited for winter.

Conclusion

Kurtas are one of the most versatile and essential parts of every wardrobe, with many possibilities for style. This guide to the best kurtas for 2024 talks about some comfortable yet stylish ones to pick up as per your mood and the occasion.

