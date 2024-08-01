How to Get the Most Out of Your Sunscreen: A Comprehensive Guide
When we step outside our house during the summer season, particularly in this region where the temperature can rise as high as 40°C or worse, sunscreen is a must to shield and protect our skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of Mr Sun. Everyone knows that prolonged exposure to sunlight without applying sunblock may lead to sunburn, but what's more important about slathering your face with it other than avoiding tormented peeling for days? Below, we identify the most effective sunscreens for beating blistering temperatures and offer advice on enhancing your sunscreen experience.
Best Sunscreens to Combat 40+ Celsius Temperatures
1). Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 30+ PA+++ Gel
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen shadow sunscreen is a gel-based formula that works well in hot & humid conditions. It gives you broad-spectrum protection without feeling thick and greasy on your skin.
Key Features:
SPF 30+ PA+++ broad-spectrum protection
Quick absorbing gel formula
Non-greasy and lightweight
For all skin types, especially oily/acne-type
Water-resistant
2). The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen Spf 50
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long Lasting Sunscreen provides SPF, which gives high sun protection with hydration. For those who want a long-lasting moisturising sunscreen, this is perfect.
Key Features:
SPF 50 for high protection
With 1% Hyaluronic Acid for hydration
Durable and Waterproof
Lightweight and non-sticky
Suitable for all skin types
3). Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Sunscreen SPF 50+
The Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide offers high sun protection in a light, fluid texture. The matte formula is ideal for anyone with oily or combination skin.
Key Features:
SPF 50+ for high protection
Lightweight, matte fluid
It is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic
Best suited for oily and combination skin
Fragrance-free
4). Episoft Glenmark Ac Moisturizer With Sunscreen
This superb sunscreen is great for dry, sensitive skin looking to stay protected with hydrating sun protection.
Key Features:
Best sun protection: SPF 30+
Serves as an emollient and sun filter
Hypoallergenic and Non-comedogenic
Best for dry, sensitive skin
Lightweight and easy to apply
5). Sunscoop Oil-Control Gel Sunscreen
It has a very high SPF and PA rating, so you can rely on the brand to offer absolute protection from both UVA & UVB rays. The formula for this sunscreen does not create allergies to the skin, and It's great because it can be used by people with problems, even on sensitive skin.
Key Features:
Maximum Protective SPF 50+ PA+++
Controls Excess Oil
Mineral Oil & Petroleum Free
Enriched with Salicylic acid & Vitamin B5
Suitable for sensitive skin
Making the Most of Your Sunscreen
Apply Generously
Failing to apply enough sunscreen is one of the big mistakes people make and commit. Use sunscreen: For the face, use about one teaspoon. An ounce will cover all exposed areas of your body. Enough application to yield the entire SPF protection listed on the product.
Apply Before Sun Exposure
It is ineffective if you wear sunscreen only five minutes before going outside. Apply at least 15-30 mins before stepping out of the house, and people are recommended to reapply every two hours for better protection from sunlight. It helps the sunscreen absorb your skin and create a shield. Areas like the ears, neck, and feet above your feet can be opened, so cover them with plenty of protection.
Reapply Regularly
Reapply sunscreen every 2 hours or after swimming, sweating, and drying with a towel. You must reapply sunscreen every two hours, even with water-resistant products.
Don’t Forget Hidden Spots
Remember to get the sunscreen on frequently overlooked areas, like your ears, the back of your neck or scalp (if you're losing hair), and - yes, since it was asked for by name in a reader request last year - the tops of feet. This is why skin damage can also occur in strong sunlight in other places and not only in more visible areas.
Should Be Used in Combination with Additional Sun Protection
Since sunscreen is necessary, it should work with all sun-blocking methods. Wear sun-protective clothing, a hat, and sunglasses; seek shade when possible from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Opt for the Appropriate Formula for Your Skin
Applying sunscreen that is apt for your skin type will protect you better from the scorching sun and give you daylong comfort, too. Oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas are a good pick for oily or acne-prone skin. If you have dry skin, go for sunscreens with moisturising properties. Mineral sunscreens, which contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and work by creating a physical barrier to reflect UVA/UVB rays, may be reliable for sensitive skin types.
Conclusion
Proper use of sunscreen is important to prevent sun damage, especially in extreme heat. These are among the best sunscreens for various skin types, as per What CAmelia Learnt. By following the tips we provide, you can make your sunscreen as effective as possible and have safer sun exposure. Check out the best-rated sunscreens and include them in your everyday skincare routine for proven coverage.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.