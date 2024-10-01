Must-Know Lipstick Brands for 2024: Popular Lipsticks at Myntra

From the name of the lipsticks to the formulas they produce or the shades they sell out, there are brands that are doing something out of the norm to create bestsellers. The new arrivals for this year are also something interesting, especially for the makeup lover or someone who wants to update their look. Read the blog section to discover which brands are going to be your new favourites.

Most Promising Lipstick Brands of 2024

Below is a collated list of brands and their lipsticks that have become popular for their colours, product quality or both.



Sugar Pop’s 8-Hour Stay Non-Drying & Smudge Proof Matte Lipcolour in Peony 03 gives full coverage for pink matte colour. Among some of the benefits of 6 ml liquid lipstick is a matte finish that does not smudge or crack the lips, hence keeping the lips looking defined all day. It is the perfect solution for a good quality, cruelty-free product which glides smoothly and is comfortable to wear. Key Features:

Colour Family: Pink

Shade Name: Peony 03

Coverage: Full Coverage

Finish: Matte

Features: Smudge Proof

Preference: Cruelty-Free

Sustainable: Regular

Type: Liquid Lipstick



Faces Canada Weightless Creme Finish Hydrating Lipstick in Sweet Mocha 22 provides a rich, shiny finish that nourishes the lips due to almond oil inclusion. It is enriched with shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamins that provide the hair with nourishment for an exceptionally long time while giving it a rich colour. It's very glossy but not very heavy at the same time. Key Features:

Colour Shade Name: Sweet Mocha 22

Finish: Glossy

Pigmentation: Low Coverage

Hex Code: #82413f

Preference: Alcohol-Free

Sustainable: Regular



Terrific Pink of the Swiss Beauty’s Craze Duo Satin Matte Finish Non-Transfer Lip Colour provides full coverage of pink matte shade. It is built to last long, and it always stays bright without the need to refresh it. Key Features:

Colour Family: Pink

Shade Name: Terrific Pink

Coverage: Full Coverage

Finish: Matte

Features: Long-lasting, Non-Transfer

Preference: Cruelty-Free

Sustainable: Regular

Type: Lip Crayon



Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in Sassy Berry comes with an enriched formula and provides rich pigment for that perfect red matte look. It is long-lasting, and the colours do not wear off during the day, as is the case with this bullet lipstick. Key Features:

Colour Family: Red

Shade Name: Sassy Berry

Coverage: Full Coverage

Finish: Matte

Features: Long Lasting

Preference: Cruelty-Free

Sustainable: Regular

Type: Bullet Lipstick

What Makes A Good Lipstick Brand?

When selecting a lipstick brand, there are several factors to consider to ensure that you get the best brand for your usage.

It is essential to use the freshest and best quality products possible. A good lipstick brand should come with quality and safe ingredients that enhance the lip's colour while at the same time enhancing the lip's health. When choosing the brand, focus on the presence of non-toxic ingredients and the non-cruelty policy, in general.

The texture and the colour shade are the second most important consideration. For a collection, you should consider colours ranging from bright reds to natural nudes and anything in between while also considering the various finishes that could include matte, satin or glossy.

The pigmentation and coverage of lipstick are important aspects of a good product. You want a product that gives full pigmented colours and opacity on one slide and stays fresh all day long.

Ideally, lipsticks should not easily wash off, smudge or smear over the course of the day. Your lips should retain the desired colour for quite some time so that you do not have to re-apply it often. Take some attributes into account, such as long-lasting formulas and non-transfer properties.

Conclusion By considering all the factors and the products mentioned above, it is easy to identify and select the right lipstick brand that best fits your unique taste, style and, more importantly, your personality. It is imperative that you check the ingredients and composition of the products you are planning to use. Next comes the quality of the lipstick itself. The more pigmented it is, the better the experience. Therefore, the application depends on the specific needs of clients for those perfect, long-lasting lips. Get your lipsticks today and get your beauty on with the best lipsticks that the market has to offer.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.