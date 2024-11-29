Amazon Black Friday Sale: Save 50% on Beauty & Cleaning Essentials

The wait is over for every shopping enthusiast. Because the much-anticipated Amazon Black Friday Sale is here. This superb sale brings amazing discounts on a wide variety of products, including cleaning and beauty essentials. The incredible savings of up to 50% and flat Rs. 400 cashback is the highlight of this year’s Black Friday Sale. Now is the time to upgrade your makeup kit, refill your skincare essentials or stock up your cleaning supplies. So, get ready and make use of this sale to the fullest.

Top Beauty and Cleaning Essentials to Pick During Sale

Enjoy shopping these top-notch beauty and cleaning stuff during this year’s Black Friday Sale-

1. Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner

Source: Amazon



Order Now

This cleaner is a powerful and lightweight carpet cleaner. It is built to tackle pet messes on rugs and carpets. It weighs under 13 pounds. This pet carpet cleaner feature a four-row DeepReach PowerBrush Roll which is mixed with BISSELL formula. It helps removing tough stains like mud, vomit, and pet urine. Its two-tank system make sure that clean water remains separate from dirty water. The easy-to-remove tank and nozzle ease the cleaning process.

Type: Pet Carpet Cleaner

Benefits: Efficient Cleaning, compact and lightweight

2. Anua 10% Niacinamide+ 4% Tranexamic Acid Serum

Source: Amazon



Order Now

Get bright and glowing Korean glass skin easily using this great face serum. Formulated with 2% Arbutin, 4% Tranexamic Acid, and 10% Niacinamide, the product is very helpful to reduce pores and make the skin brighten. It includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides to repair the skin barrier. It has a non-greasy, lightweight texture with a natural pink shade that absorbs very quickly into the skin. Another thing about this serum is that it's good for all skin types. It is cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

Type: Face Serum

Benefits: Targets pores and dullness, repairs and hydrates skin

3. BLACK+DECKER Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Source: Amazon



Order Now

This Handheld Vacuum provides 20V MAX* lithium-ion suction that facilitates effective cleaning. The portable and lightweight nature of this vacuum is ideal for car, pet, and home use. It has a PowerBoost mode which gives additional suction boost just with a press of a button. The anti-tangle motorised pet brush removes pet hair. The XL extendable crevice tool can easily reach constricted spaces. Whereas, the One Touch Easy Empty feature allows mess-free disposal.

Type: Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Benefits: Powerful suction, Anti-tangle pet brush

4. MANSCAPED® Men's Beard Trimmer

Source: Amazon



Order Now

Enjoy precision grooming with this men’s beard trimmer. It has a 20-length adjustable blade wheel which gives easy customisation from a full lumberjack to stubble beard. Its cutting angle and unique T-blade provides single-stroke and smooth trimming. The 41mm titanium-coated blade easily tackle thick facial hair. This trimmer is also cordless and waterproof and gives 60 minutes of use with a 7,200 RPM motor.

Type: Men’s Beard Trimmer

Benefits: Powerful motor and titanium blade, Waterproof design

Conclusion

The Amazon Black Friday Sale provide the best opportunity to get your must-have cleaning and beauty essentials at great discounts. Whether you are looking for skincare, make-up, or some cleaning stuff, this sale serves all. With flat Rs. 400 cashback and saving up to 50%, you can get all your favourite products during this sale. It will help you stay on budget. So, make a worthwhile choice and exploit this amazing sale.

Frequently Asked Questions: Amazon Black Friday Sale

1. What is the Amazon Black Friday Sale?

It’s a yearly sale which gives huge offers and discounts across different product categories. Beauty and cleaning essentials are among the many categories.

2. When does the Amazon Black Friday Sale start?

It normally begins in last few days at November. Some most exciting offers and deal run through Black Friday. Sometime it can extend into Cyber Monday.

3. Are all products available at discounted rates during the sale?

Not all products are discounted. But there are certain categories or products available on sale during this time. You can explore items in beauty and cleaning, grocery, electronics etc.

4. Can I return products bought during the Amazon Black Friday Sale?

Yes, Amazon typically offers returns on eligible products purchased during the sale. Check the return policy for particular products before purchasing.

5. How can I maximise my savings during the sale?

Plan ahead with a wishlist, compare deals, and use Amazon’s subscription offers or additional coupons to maximise your savings.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.