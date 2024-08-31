Top Non-Stick Tawas for Easy Cooking - List Inside

Cooking is made easy when you have the right equipment. A non-stick tawa should be a staple in every kitchen. These tawas heat evenly. You get to use less oil. They are very easy to wash.

Top Non-Stick Tawas for Easy Cooking

Below is a list of the best non-stick tawas that ease your cooking jobs for a better and more engaging experience.

The Hawkins Futura Nonstick Tawa has been widely accepted in Indian kitchens by both regular household chefs and commercial ones. Its base is made of a much thicker gauge for uniform heating, and the interior is coated with a non-stick material so your food won’t stick to the pan. This tawa is easy for making dosas, rotis, and parathas and one should fulfil their need for this tawa.

Key Features:

Heavy gauge for even heating

Non-stick coating for easy cooking and cleaning

Ideal for making dosas, rotis, and parathas

Durable and long-lasting build

The Pigeon Special Non-Induction Base Tawa can be considered a good option for budget-conscious customers. It has a strong handle and a dual-layer Teflon, non-stick surface that will not let food stick to the pan. This tawa is ideal for daily cooking, and there is no problem with sticking the food at the bottom.

Key Features:

Budget-friendly option

Sturdy handle for easy handling

Non-stick coating to prevent food from sticking

Suitable for everyday use

You get a 50% discount on Amazon

The Prestige Omega Select Plus Tawa provides the best non-stick surface with the help of high-quality polymer coating. It is safe for metal spoons and can be used on all types of cook-top, both gas and induction. This Tawa is multi-purpose, so you can use this to prepare lots of dishes.

Key Features:

Advanced non-stick coating technology

Metal spoon-friendly

Compatible with gas and induction cooktops

Versatile for various cooking needs

NIRLON Special nonstick tawa is regarded as the best tawa that has superb heat dispersion and nonstick attributes. It is made from high-quality materials that can sustain us and provide long-lasting service. All these tawas are suitable for cooking various flatbreads and other food items. Also, this tawa is more suitable to cook all the flatbreads that can be prepared on a pan.

Key Features:

Excellent heat distribution

High-quality materials for durability

Non-stick properties for easy cooking

Ideal for a range of flatbreads

You get an unbelievable 79% Amazon discount

The WONDER CHEF die-cast tawa has a unique die-cast body for even heating and super non-stick coating. It is compact and rugged enough to allow for ease of carrying the device and also ease of use. This tawa is ideal for making crispy dosas and such items.

Key Features:

Unique die-cast construction

Even heating and superior non-stick performance

Lightweight yet sturdy design

Perfect for making crispy dosas

How to Clean Non-Stick Tawas for Longevity

To maximise the lifespan of your non-stick tawa, it needs to be well-maintained. Here are some tips to keep your tawa in top condition:

Cool Before Cleaning

Never clean the tawa immediately after use, as it can badly affect the non-stick properties. Washing a hot, non-stick surface can ruin its quality and cause warping.

Use Mild Detergent

Clean tawa with mild detergent and soft sponges to prevent scratches. Avoid aggressive detergents. Metal wool can damage the non-stick surface.

Hand Wash Only

While most non-stick tawas can be placed in a dishwasher, hand washing provides a longer lifespan. The heat and strong detergents in dishwashers tend to damage non-stick surfaces.

Avoid Metal Utensils

Use wooden, silicone, or plastic utensils instead of metal ones to prevent damage to the non-stick coating.

Dry Thoroughly

After washing, ensure the tawa is dried thoroughly to avoid water spots or stains on the non-stick surface.

Store Properly

When stacking multiple pans, place a paper towel or cloth between them to avoid scratches.

Conclusion

Thus selecting the proper non-stick tawa can make lots of indentation in your daily cooking. The listed options above present high performance, durability, and convenience to use, thus recommending them as the best options for any kitchen. Don’t forget to clean your non-stick tawa well and follow the above-mentioned tips and measures to enhance its durability and longevity for cooking and eliminate numerous troubles for a long time.

