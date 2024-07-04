Dyson Launches Airstrait Straightener In India At Rs 45,900

Expanding its range of hair styling products, Dyson has launched its Airstrait straightener in India. This new device promises wet-to-dry hair straightening without the use of hot plates in order to prevent heat damage—a common issue with traditional straighteners.

Priced at Rs. 45,900, the Dyson Airstrait straightener is available in two colour options: Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and Bright Nickel/Rich Copper.

The device features two arms that hold the hair in place, and a high-pressure blade of air is forced downwards through precisely angled apertures. This dual action simultaneously dries and straightens hair, providing an efficient styling experience.

​​Along the arms of the machine are two 1.5mm apertures. Airflow is accelerated through these apertures, creating two high-velocity downward blades of air. Projected at a 45-degree angle, they converge to form one focused jet of air, creating the downward force to straighten hair as it dries, with control. This directional airflow helps align the hair strands for a smooth and shiny finish.

James Dyson, the Founder and Chief Engineer, emphasised the significance of mastering airflow to achieve the desired performance of the Dyson Airstrait straightener. "This expertise, which we’ve gained over the last 25 years, is what has enabled us to deliver our first wet-to-dry straightener, with no hot plates, and no heat damage. Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style," he stated.

The device is powered by Dyson's Hyperdymium motor, a small but powerful component capable of generating the necessary airflow for simultaneous drying and straightening.

The motor’s 13-blade impeller spins at up to 106,000rpm, pushing over 11.9 litres of air per second, and generating up to 3.5kPa of air pressure.

Like other products in Dyson's hair care range, the Airstrait straightener features intelligent heat control. Glass bead thermistors measure airflow temperature up to 16 times per second, ensuring it remains at a level that prevents heat damage.

The straightener offers two styling modes—'Wet' and 'Dry'—with pre-set heat and airflow settings for optimal results. It also includes a 'Cool' mode to set the style.

In ‘Wet’ mode, users can choose among three heat settings of <80°C (175°F), 100°C (212°F), and 115°C (239°F). In ‘Dry’ mode, users can choose between <100°C (212°F) or 130°C (266°F) or a top-up “boost” mode at 130 °C. For airflow control, there are two-speed settings, low flow and high flow, as well as a cold shot and root drying mode.