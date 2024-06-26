At the heart of KRMU's success story lies its relentless dedication to providing exceptional academic programmes and instilling a culture of excellence in its students. It is this commitment that has earned the university widespread recognition and acclaim.

Due to its commitment to shaping future business leaders and professionals, the university has been ranked as the No. 1 B-School in Haryana, according to the prestigious Times B-School Survey 2024 conducted by Optical Media Solutions, The Times of India. Furthermore, KRMU’s exceptional placement records have been acknowledged by the same survey, in which it was ranked No. 1 for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana.

Other than its achievements in the field of management, KRMU is well-known for its engineering and law education as well. According to the Business World Ranking 2022, the university was ranked No. 1 among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities. Similarly, its law programme was recognised as No. 2 among all private law colleges and universities in the state.

It’s a matter of great pride for K.R. Mangalam University that, owing to his exemplary leadership, Mr Abhishek Gupta, the chairman of K.R. Mangalam Group, has been acknowledged with two prestigious awards. Mr Gupta was honoured with the Outstanding Leadership Award by Collegedunia for his visionary leadership and transformative contributions to the field of education. Additionally, he was also bestowed with the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education award by Optimal Media Solutions, The Times of India, recognising his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in education.

Let’s explore some of the other notable reasons that make K.R. Mangalam University the first choice among students seeking world-class higher education.

Scholarships

KRMU is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore to deserving students taking admission in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. This scholarship is given to help deserving and meritorious students get the best available education without any financial constraints.

Study tour to Europe

Every year, the university sends selected students on a study tour to a European university. 100% sponsored by the university, this tour aims to help its students learn about foreign cultures and get international exposure. Additionally, this tour provides students with practical insights and networking opportunities that can enrich their academic and professional pursuits in the long run.

Placements

The university has an outstanding placement record. With a team of more than 500 dedicated campus recruiters, it gives 100% placement assistance in all its 11 schools of education. Following are KRMU’s Placement Highlights:

Highest package of Rs 36 LPA.

Over 500 dedicated campus recruiters.

100% placement assistance.

More than 15,000 students have been placed till date.

Its alumni are placed and working all across the globe.

The top companies that paid their visit for placements include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Cipla, Paytm, ICICI Bank, IndiaBulls, KPMG, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Amazon, Dell, Siemens, Genpact, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement, The Oberoi Group, Marriott, Radisson Blu, The Leela, etc.

Record-Breaking Registrations

Proving its academic prowess, the K.R. Mangalam University has emerged as the most preferred university among students, as it received more than 6 lakh registrations for its UG and PG programmes as per CUET 2023 & 2024.

Academic Partnerships and MOUs

K.R. Mangalam University has academic partnerships and MOUs with top MNCs and Universities across the globe. Some of them are IBM, ACCA, Xebia, Imaginxp, Samatrix.io, Siemens, EC-Council, Safexpress, Middlesex University, University of Houston, Hubei University, University of Plymouth, German Varsity, University of Ferrara, etc.

World-Class Facilities

K.R. Mangalam University offers world-class facilities to its students. A few of them are: Separate AC hostels for boys and girls, transport facilities to every part of Delhi-NCR, campus-wide Wi-Fi accessibility, smart classrooms, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, ICT-enabled classrooms, learning management systems, drone training, library management systems, enterprise resource planning tools, moot courts, a central instrumentation centre, a fully equipped gym, and more.

With a legacy built on hard work, integrity, and academic rigour, K.R. Mangalam University is all set to scale even greater heights in the years to come. Be a part of this world of education, which not only nurtures the future of tomorrow but also makes them go-getters.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)