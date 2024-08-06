Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Mobile Phone Accessories

Get ready to celebrate India's 78th Independence Day with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! Starting early for Prime members, this fantastic event offers exclusive access to a vast array of deals and discounts on mobile phone accessories, including cases, screen protectors, power banks, and more. From August 6th at 12:00 PM IST, all customers can join in on the excitement, enjoying incredible savings on top brands and products.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your mobile experience or simply want to show off your patriotic spirit, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 has something for everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready to shop 'til you drop!



1. PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe for Android

Order Now

The PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe is a magnetic adapter that allows you to upgrade your non-MagSafe phone case to MagSafe, enabling you to use MagSafe accessories.



Features

- The adapter has strong magnetic lock, works well with MagSafe accessories

- The adapter comes with an alignment guide for easy installation

- The adapter is compatible with all MagSafe accessories

2. Tensea Mobile Phone Charging Stand

Order Now

The Tensea Mobile Phone Charging Stand is a convenient and space-saving charging solution for your smartphone.

Features

- Built-in circular opening to store the charging cable when not in use

- No damage installation

- Fits almost any phone on the market

- The phone holder, easy to install, firmly fixed, no screws

3. Portronics modesk universal mobile stand

Order Now

The Portronics Modesk Universal Mobile Holder Stand is a fantastic accessory for your smartphone ¹ ². It's designed to be lightweight, anti-skid, and made of metallic material, making it a sturdy and reliable choice.

Features

- Compatible with all devices up to 7 inches in size.

- Allows for easy adjustment

- Made of solid ABS plastic, providing stability and protection

- Enables hands-free use for watching videos, playing games etc.

4. Tygot Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Sticks

Order Now

The Tygot Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Stick with Wireless Remote is a fantastic choice for capturing life's moments with ease. This selfie stick boasts an impressive 100cm reach, a flexible tripod base, and a secure phone mount, making it perfect for taking smooth and simple photos and videos at extended lengths.

Faetures

- Extendable length of 100cm (3.3 feet) for capturing wider angles and group shots

- Wireless remote control with a range of 15 feet for easy photo capture

- Bluetooth connectivity with most smartphones

- Flexible tripod base stabilizes the selfie stick for smooth photos and videos

5. lifelong zencharge 20000 mah power bank

Order Now

The Lifelong Zencharge 20000mAh 22.5W Compact Pocket Size Power Bank is a powerful and portable power bank that can charge your devices quickly and efficiently.

Features

- 20000mAh capacity to charge your devices multiple times

- 22.5W fast charging to quickly power up your devices

- Pocket-sized design for easy portability

- Can charge up to 6 devices at once

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is live , don't miss your chance to elevate your mobile experience with incredible deals on phone accessories. From stylish cases to wireless earbuds, power banks to phone wallets, and more, you'll find everything you need to take your mobile phone to the next level. Get your Prime Membership for additional benefits like Same day shipping, Early access to deals, Discounts, Prime Video access, Prime Music access and more.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.