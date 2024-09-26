Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024 is here, and the time has come to up your style with high-end men's analog watches worth having at discounted prices of up to 80%! Well, if you need stylish yet inexpensive timepieces, let these catch your eye-starting with their classic analog dial, minimalist-styled metal or steel frames, and comfy leather or silicone straps. They present with exact quartz movements and attempt to make the wearer look a little elegant and durable as well.

From the work-wear business suit-clad man to the adventurer, the fancy watch enthusiast, or any other classy individual attracted to classy accessories, these watches are for them. Here are our favorite picks on stylish, affordable men's watches.

1. Timex Men Silver-Toned Analogue Watch - TW000R430

Price: ₹933

A perfect blend of style and heritage, the Timex Men Silver-Toned Analogue Watch is crafted for those who appreciate both tradition and innovation. With over 165 years of watchmaking expertise, Timex continues to create timepieces that stand the test of time. This sleek and sophisticated watch is designed with a classic round brass dial and a polished stainless steel bracelet. Whether you're attending a casual meet-up or a formal event, this watch is versatile enough to complement any look.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue with a sleek and clear time display

-Movement: Reliable quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping

-Power Source: Battery-operated for long-lasting performance

-Dial Style: Solid round brass dial in a clean white color

-Strap Style: Silver-toned stainless steel bracelet with a secure button closure

-Water Resistance: Up to 30 meters, making it suitable for daily wear

-Durability: Comes with a 1-year brand warranty and packaged in a signature Timex case

-Dimensions: Dial width of 39 mm and strap width of 22 mm for a comfortable fit

2. WROGN Men Dial & Stainless Steel Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch HOBWRG0473

Price: ₹949

Exude sophistication with the WROGN Men Analogue Watch, a striking accessory designed for modern, style-conscious individuals. Featuring a bold black textured round dial and a sleek stainless steel bracelet, this watch effortlessly combines elegance with functionality. Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, its durable build and minimalist design make it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue for classic time reading

-Movement: Quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping

-Power Source: Battery-operated for reliable performance

-Dial Style: Textured black round metal dial for a sleek look

-Strap Style: Stainless steel bracelet in black with a foldover clasp for secure wear

-Water Resistance: Resistant to water, offering daily protection from splashes

-Warranty: 1-year warranty from the brand

-Packaging: Comes in a signature WROGN case with a warranty card

3. Fastrack Men Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch 3278SM03

Price: ₹1046

Step up your style with the Fastrack Men Analogue Watch, a sleek timepiece that blends modern aesthetics with reliable functionality. Its striking blue textured dial, paired with a silver-toned metal bracelet, makes it a versatile accessory for both casual and formal occasions. Designed for durability and precision, this watch is perfect for everyday wear, offering both style and performance. Whether you're heading to the office or out with friends, the Fastrack watch adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist with its premium design and reliable performance.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue for a classic look

-Movement: Quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping

-Power Source: Battery-powered for hassle-free use

-Dial Style: Blue textured round brass dial for a bold and stylish appearance

-Strap Style: Silver-toned bracelet-style metal strap with a foldover clasp for a secure fit

-Water Resistance: Up to 50 meters, making it suitable for daily wear and light water exposure

-Warranty: 2-year warranty from the brand owner

-Packaging: Comes in a signature Fastrack case

4. Titan Men Black Dial Watch 1639SM02

Price: ₹1396

For a timeless addition to your wardrobe, the Titan Men Black Dial Analogue Watch offers a refined balance of elegance and functionality. Featuring a sleek black dial and a sturdy silver-toned bracelet, this watch complements any outfit, from casual to semi-formal. Its minimalist design combined with practical features makes it a versatile choice for the modern man. With a 37 mm dial width and a stylish strap, the Titan 1639SM02 brings subtle elegance to your look. Perfect for daily wear, it adds a touch of class to any occasion while maintaining a reliable and durable design.

Key Features:

-Display: Classic analog display for a clean, sophisticated look

-Movement: Mechanical movement powered by a battery

-Power Source: Battery-operated for long-lasting performance

-Dial Style: Black round dial with a screw mechanism to reset time

-Strap Style: Silver-toned bracelet-style metal strap with a foldover clasp for a secure fit

-Water Resistance: Up to 30 meters, offering protection from splashes

-Warranty: 2 years against manufacturing defects

-Packaging: Comes in a signature Titan case

5. Sonata Poze Men Bracelet Style Straps Analogue Watch SP70033SM01W

Price: ₹ 1575

Elevate your everyday style with the Sonata Poze Men Analogue Watch, featuring a striking green dial that adds a dash of personality to your look. This watch combines a classic design with a modern twist, making it perfect for formal occasions or daily wear. With a sleek silver-toned metal strap, it offers a sophisticated yet comfortable fit. Stylish and affordable, the Sonata Poze is ideal for those seeking a watch that combines simplicity with a pop of color.

Key Features:

-Display: Analogue for a traditional time-telling experience

-Movement: Reliable quartz movement for accurate timekeeping

-Power Source: Battery-operated for convenience

-Dial Style: Green solid round alloy dial that stands out

-Strap Style: Silver-toned bracelet-style metal strap with a button closure

-Water Resistance: Non-resistant, suitable for everyday wear but avoid water exposure

-Warranty: 6 months warranty provided by the manufacturer

-Packaging: Comes in a signature Sonata case

Conclusion

Here's a chance you won't want to miss: The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024. Now get the best premium men's analog watches at throwaway prices ranging from up to 80%. From being your office style to smart evening attire, this is going to make sure that whenever it is, you can take it there, and it will be great. Update your collection right now!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.