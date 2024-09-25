What to do for a great lunch-carrying experience right when the festival is here? Shop from the widest variety of stylish and functional lunch boxes during Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale for perfect experiences at offices, schools, or at work. Your food is fresh, warm, and appetizing in these lunch boxes. It is easy to find the one best suited to you from the borosilicate glass containers, insulated steel tiffins, and leak-proof, microwave-safe designs. In addition to that, convenient carrying bags are also given so that they can move easily. Do not miss the gift. Get these deals at 50-80% discounts to shop in style for your festive season.

1. Pigeon Grey Pack of 3 Healthy Fresh Borosilicate Glass Lunch Boxes

Price: ₹599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Perfect for office workers and students, these lunch boxes make it easy to enjoy home-cooked or restaurant-delivered meals on the go. The set comes with a washable, durable Tiffin bag that is easy to carry. The insulated design keeps food hot for longer periods, while the leak-proof and BPA-free materials ensure safety and convenience.

Key Features:

-100% leak-proof and insulated

-Made from borosilicate glass and stainless steel

-Dishwasher and microwave-safe

-BPA-free and food-grade materials

-Tiffin bag included for easy carrying

2. Cello Seal O Fresh 3pc Clear Round shaped Glass Lunch Box with Jacket-400ml

Price: ₹649

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Upgrade your meal storage with the Cello Seal-O-Fresh Borosilicate Glass Lunch Box set. Designed with durability and style in mind, this set of three 400ml round containers comes with a practical jacket for easy carrying. Ideal for office, school, or travel, these lunch boxes are lightweight, portable, and eco-friendly, offering an efficient solution for meal packing.

Key Features:

-Made from durable borosilicate glass

-Microwave safe and heat resistant up to 400°C

-100% leak-proof and easy to carry

-Keeps food fresh for long hours

-Compact design, ideal for dry and semi-liquid food

-Easy to open and close

3. Milton Black Lofty Tiffin 3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers With Jacket

Price: ₹649

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enjoy your meals in style with the Milton Black Lofty Tiffin set. Featuring three inner steel containers with a durable plastic jacket, this set is perfect for carrying a variety of dishes to the office, school, or on the go. Designed for convenience, the containers are microwave-safe, ensuring that you can easily reheat your food.

Key Features:

-Set of 3 containers (320ml, 475ml)

-Microwave-safe inner steel containers

-Durable plastic jacket for easy carrying

-Compact and lightweight design

-Easy to clean, hand wash recommended

4. Allo Green & Transparent 2 Pieces Oven Safe Glass Lunch Boxes With Bag

Price: MRP₹ 882

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your lunchtime with Allo’s eco-friendly glass lunch boxes. This set includes two 320ml oven-safe glass containers and a stylish, compact lunch bag. Designed for convenience, the boxes are oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe, making them perfect for heating and easy cleaning. With removable silicone rings and detachable locks, they ensure airtight, leak-proof storage, keeping your meals fresh and flavorful.

Key Features:

-Oven and microwave safe (up to 450°C)

-100% leak-proof and airtight

-Removable silicone ring for easy cleaning

-Durable, eco-friendly glass material

-Dishwasher safe for easy maintenance

5. BOROSIL 4 Pieces Teal Blue & Transparent Glass Lunch Box With Bag

Price: ₹899

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enjoy fresh, tasty, and healthy meals with Borosil's high-quality lunch boxes. Made from premium borosilicate glass, these leak-proof containers ensure your food looks, tastes, and smells just like it did when prepared. Perfect for office use, the lunch boxes are 100% microwavable (up to 350°C), stain-proof, and chemical-free. The included fabric carry bag is machine washable, offering a complete and stylish meal solution.

Key Features:

-Made from high-grade borosilicate glass

-Microwave (up to 350°C) and oven safe

-Leak-proof, stain-resistant, and chemical-free

-Dishwasher safe and comes with a washable fabric bag

-Eco-friendly, plastic-free design

Conclusion

Hurry! Don't let go of these fantastic deals. Now is your chance to shop during the Big Fashion Festival Sale of Myntra and buy lunch boxes, very stylish, of high quality at unbeatable prices.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.